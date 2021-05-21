Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Acer laptop randomly freezes
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15339 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#285852 21-May-2021 10:19
I have a perplexing problem with my Acer notebook. It is an Acer Aspire V3 112p. As far as I know, this model was not available in New Zealand at the time I bought it and I purchased it directly from the USA on Amazon. 

 

For some time, at least a year or so, the computer has been subject to random freezing. Without any warning or any other indication, it will abruptly stop responding to any kind of input. The display doesn’t change. It just freezes. Sometime this happens when browsing, sometimes when typing something. It can happen at any time. I have never been able to determine any kind of pattern to it. Sometimes it may go a day or so without freezing. Sometimes it can happen two or three times in a few minutes. It seems to be completely random and unpredictable. 

 

When the computer freezes, nothing I can do has any effect on it. I have tried every key combination and other input I can. The only thing it responds to is the power button. After a forced shutdown it reboots normally when powered on. It then works normally until the next time it freezes.

 

I have checked the event log several times but the only thing it shows is me forcing a power down. There is nothing that indicates any other anomaly. I have also set the system clock to display seconds on the task bar. When the computer freezes the clock also stops but the rest of the display stays the same. Whatever was on the screen when the freeze occurs remains exactly as it was. 

 

When this first started happening, it didn’t occur very often and I decided that putting up with it was the easiest course of action. The big problem with this kind of intermittent issue is it cannot be reproduced on demand, which makes it very hard to diagnose. I figured if I sent it out to be repaired, it would come back with a comment that the technicians couldn’t find anything wrong with it. I didn’t want to go to the hassle and expense just for that kind of result. To experience the problem, someone needs to actually use it for an extended period of time. I doubt most repair places would bother with that.

 

The problem now seems to be occurring more frequently, which is why I am posting this. I was hoping at some  point the computer might stop working completely, which would at least make it possible to diagnose. That hasn’t happened yet, but maybe the time is approaching to try a repair place anyway. 

 

I have tried searching for this issue in the past but I could never find anything. I am wondering if anyone here might have any ideas about this. If anyone repairs laptops for a living, maybe we could also discuss having this looked at. For something like this, I might be more comfortable entrusting it to a Geekzone member than an arbitrary repair place.
  

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710593 21-May-2021 10:35
use task manager go to the performance tab and see if anything maxes out when it freezes.

 

sometimes you will see the bottleneck there, sometimes it's not one of those things.

 

also is your hard drive full

 

does it have hdd or ssd




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

duckDecoy
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2710648 21-May-2021 10:50
Batman:

 

use task manager go to the performance tab and see if anything maxes out when it freezes.

 

 

I think they are saying that once it freezes that's it, game over. 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11867 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710659 21-May-2021 11:00
Boot off a linux CD/USB and use for a while and see if same thing happens - if it does, looking at hardware issue. If not, then Windows - backup, and install from scratch.

 

Could be overheating CPU tho....

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



1101
3007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2710682 21-May-2021 11:45
Also certainly hardware issues. Being intermittent can make diag hard (unless its obvious eg fans etc)

could be
bad fans
clogged cooling ducts or heatsink
failing HD : and failing HD's can still pass every test you throw at them.
issues with the graphic chipset
issues with RAM, or ram slots
bad solder joint on any of the many hundreds of components (less likely aprt from major chipsets)
issues with mb power regulators
etc

 

Because its intermittent , will be either a quick fix (cooling issues), or a long drawn out process requiring several attempts incl possibly a main board replacement
Take it to a company that specializes in notebook repair and can do component level repairs (eg Tech Central in Ak )

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15339 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2710699 21-May-2021 12:25
Pretty sure it is not a temperature issue or software from tests I have done in the past. Can't prove that, though. Maybe RAM. I don't have much on hand to replace things with but I might try the hard drive. This is the original hard drive, not SSD, and it is something that can be relatively easily swapped. I have both HD and SSD that should be compatible.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710765 21-May-2021 12:53
duckDecoy:

 

Batman:

 

use task manager go to the performance tab and see if anything maxes out when it freezes.

 

 

I think they are saying that once it freezes that's it, game over. 

 

 

but OP then says "Sometimes it can happen two or three times in a few minutes"

 

i took that to mean it can unfreeze, though not always




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15339 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2710769 21-May-2021 13:01
Batman:

 

but OP then says "Sometimes it can happen two or three times in a few minutes"

 

i took that to mean it can unfreeze, though not always

 

 

No. Each time it freezes, I have to power cycle it. Sometimes it freezes again within just a short time after restart.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

