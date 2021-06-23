Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacement laptop batteries in NZ
Gurezaemon

#288354 23-Jun-2021 12:18
I'm trying to source a battery (01AV411) for a Lenovo E470, but every place that I find online seems to be the same type of generic drop-shipper that ships from China.
I ordered one from nzadaptersdirect in January and were told there might be mild delays. 5 months later, still nothing. I'll get a refund from them, but I'm stuck as to where else to source a battery.

 

Normally shipping from China wouldn't be a problem, but given current delays, I have no idea if a battery will arrive. 

 

Is there such a thing as a battery seller in NZ that actually has stock in New Zealand?




Dynamic
  #2733079 23-Jun-2021 12:33
EMPR are the authorised parts reseller for a number of major laptop brands, so they would be your best bet IMHO.  https://store.emprgroup.co.nz/p-457612-01av411.aspx 

 

As this is a custom-sized battery and NZ is such a small market, I'd wager a coffee that nobody stocks it.  EMPR may have it in their Aussie warehouse and be able to get it here faster, but the link above suggests no.  Perhaps email them and ask.

 

Geting stuff from Amazon USA is still happening fairly efficiently.  Perhaps have a look there at someone who has stock.




MadEngineer
  #2733080 23-Jun-2021 12:33
For Lenovo, no. Ingram sometimes do.

In the future if being able to purchase replacement batteries is important to you, only buy the brands listed here: https://store.emprgroup.co.nz/

Ah snap … also yeah they do sell Lenovo.




kiwi_64
  #2733118 23-Jun-2021 13:11
FWIW I ordered a battery for the same (model) laptop late April from EMPR.

 

Quoted lead time was 6 weeks, but they have since advised a further (literal) shipping delay, so is not now scheduled for delivery until early July.

 

it is what is is, but bear that in mind if you were hoping to get something promptly.



Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
  #2733122 23-Jun-2021 13:13
kiwi_64:

 

FWIW I ordered a battery for the same (model) laptop late April from EMPR.

 

Quoted lead time was 6 weeks, but they have since advised a further (literal) shipping delay, so is not now scheduled for delivery until early July.

 

it is what is is, but bear that in mind if you were hoping to get something promptly.

 

 

No tearing hurry, but the battery that worked for 10+ hours when new is down to 2 hours or so, so I thought I'd swap it out.

 

Am I right in thinking that airline restrictions on shipping LiPo batteries are a major factor in why everything is taking so long?




1101
  #2733146 23-Jun-2021 13:44
Gurezaemon:

 

Normally shipping from China wouldn't be a problem, but given current delays, I have no idea if a battery will arrive. 

 

 

Not for batts , its a big problem . Even EMPR were having issues importing some batts some time ago (they told me this)
Separate batts , have to be sent to NZ as dangerous goods when sent by air (its also NZ law)

 

Aliexpress sellers may try to send them as general goods, or first send them in bulk to another country to do a dodgy on-send to NZ
If caught any step of the way, they get confiscated or sent back.
Or they try & send via ship .

 


Ive have quite a few batts stopped at the Ch border (I now dont even try)  .
I know of batt orders being confiscated at the NZ border .
Ive even had an order stopped at the Ch border simply because they SUSPECTED it had a batt in it (It didnt)

 

Try here
http://www.laptopbattery.co.nz/

 

or raytech
Or one of the many sellers on trademe. Some do have NZ stock at very cheap pricing .

tripper1000
  #2733275 23-Jun-2021 15:41
I've ordered some generic HP/Compaq laptop batteries from Ali since lock down and they arrived in about 8 or 9 days which was impressive. I haven't had anything else arrive so fast, not even before Covid.

 

I have no doubt they will be poorer quality that the OEM batteries, but they last several hours longer than the batteries they replaced, and considering the savings and convenience, I'm happy.

 

Edit: Just checked that store and they have nothing for sale, so they're not going to be much use to you sorry.

