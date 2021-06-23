Gurezaemon:

I'm trying to source a battery (01AV411) for a Lenovo E470, but every place that I find online seems to be the same type of generic drop-shipper that ships from China.

I ordered one from nzadaptersdirect in January and were told there might be mild delays. 5 months later, still nothing. I'll get a refund from them, but I'm stuck as to where else to source a battery.

Normally shipping from China wouldn't be a problem, but given current delays, I have no idea if a battery will arrive.

Is there such a thing as a battery seller in NZ that actually has stock in New Zealand?