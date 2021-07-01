I'm looking to replace my 7-year-old Asus laptop which has occasional issues like spontaneous rebooting. I want something with decent grunt that can handle anything I throw at it. I want at least 16GB RAM, but prefer 32GB. MUST have 1TB SSD or better - my current laptop came with 1TB traditional drive which I replaced with a 1TB SSD when it started to fail, I need to clean out data now and then when it gets nearly full. I want good CPU & GPU so it can handle games and video editing.

I'm currently looking at the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15, Razer Blade 15 Advanced and Dell ALIENWARE M15 R4 GAMING LAPTOP. My Asus has lasted pretty well, so I'm happy with that brand. What are experiences & opinions like on the Razor & Dell laptops?

I do have a habit of going "Ooh, I want that feature/spec" and spending heaps, so I want something that will prove to be a reliable and good performing unit so I am happy with my expensive purchase.