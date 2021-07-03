I'm going to be moving to the IT field team soon, I've been on the IT remote team and have a Lenovo T495: https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/laptops/thinkpad/thinkpad-t-series/T495/p/22TP2TTT495?cid=nz_sem_ata7pm&gclid=CjwKCAjwlYCHBhAQEiwA4K21m0p_wLNj0t8zWpAjbnbfLbnVrfGHUJnTusz8ouq2PV-341OkoUYSEhoCemgQAvD_BwE

but I feel this laptop might not be up for the job, I'm looking for a faster more study beast to carry around with me from site to site, any recommendations?

requirements would be for it to have a ethernet port, at least 14inch screen and 16GB of RAM