jonathan18

My son's laptop has decided this morning to pack a sad, and instead of booting into Windows it opens on the BIOS with it stating there's no SSD installed (specifically 'no storage device present'). It seems to be running fairly hot, and the battery is going down quickly.

It's an Asus Vivobook Flip (TM420IA-EC089T), bought at the start of this year.

I've found a few other reports of the same problem with Asus laptops, and I get one of the logical causes could be the SSD has become unseated - but I'm concerned that if I do check this I could be voiding the warranty and/or cause further damage (it's not like laptops of days gone by, where it was simply a matter of undoing a specific cover on the back for direct access, but fully removing the base and disconnecting the keyboard etc).

Can anyone advise me of what else I may be able to do to determine the cause and/or fix the problem? Is it worth opening the back to check the SSD seating?

It was bought from Just Laptops, so I imagine we'd have to send it back to Akld for warranty repairs and given it's my son's daily driver for school that does create some problems...

Thanks for any ideas.