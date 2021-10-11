Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Surface Pro 8 vs Surface Pro 8 for Business
Paul1977

4439 posts

Uber Geek


#289944 11-Oct-2021 11:00
Is the only difference between these that the former comes with Windows 11 Home, and the latter comes with Windows 10/11 Pro?

 

Looking to get one of these but need Windows 10 Pro, but would like to get next it next month instead of "early 2022".




dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2793061 11-Oct-2021 11:24
Key thing for business is that the the warranty support on the business model is better on the Surface for business over consumer models - which in my previous experiences you will need

 

Then a few other things like like tighter integration with o356, azure join etc which makes it easier for mass deployment and different packaging material which is apparently meant to be easier to unbox and better eco footprint 

 

My last company, we gave surface pro's a real good go from 1 through to 4 and gave up on them being a viable device for business use, they over heat, are slow and were riddled with problems including problematic and unreliable docking stations to the point we had a Microsoft NZ working with us to 'resolve our issues' with a onsite tech saying "we do have a lot of problems with them" which was the nail in the coffin for us.

 

I would hope they are a bit better by now but our experience with them over the years completely put me and my team off and wouldn't recommend them to anyone every again either

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paul1977

4439 posts

Uber Geek


  #2793065 11-Oct-2021 11:29
dt:

 

Then a few other things like like tighter integration with o356, azure join etc which makes it easier for mass deployment...

 

 

We have a few of the Surface Pro 7 and don't have a lot of issues. I'm still using a 5 and it's showing it's age.

 

If I got the non-business one I'd be immediately upgrading to Windows Professional, so with that in mind would that make it the same? I.e. are there any hardware differences?

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2793077 11-Oct-2021 11:45
Surface Pro 8 also have Windows 11 Pro on them. Difference is between support SLA. Business gets priority. Surface devices have no more or no less issues/failures than any other PC manufacturer out there. Reviews on Surface Pro 8 is great. The 120Hz display will be a noticeable change for good.

 

 




dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2793100 11-Oct-2021 12:38
Paul1977:

 

We have a few of the Surface Pro 7 and don't have a lot of issues. I'm still using a 5 and it's showing it's age.

 

If I got the non-business one I'd be immediately upgrading to Windows Professional, so with that in mind would that make it the same? I.e. are there any hardware differences?

 

 

 

 

When we were using them the hardware was identical apart from the business models having TPM module on them 

 

Don't quote me on this but I believe upgrading to pro would make the day to day experience the same, only difference would be the onboarding process, pro you just enter your o365 credentials during the windows setup process and then it basically auto pilots from there.

 

With home you would have to fully set the device up first then upgrade to pro, go through setup o365 etc which is really no biggy if it's just one device! 

 

I think for your use case, the decider would be if you see the value in the premium warranty support 

 

 

Paul1977

4439 posts

Uber Geek


  #2795191 14-Oct-2021 14:17
billgates: Surface Pro 8 also have Windows 11 Pro on them. Difference is between support SLA. Business gets priority. Surface devices have no more or no less issues/failures than any other PC manufacturer out there. Reviews on Surface Pro 8 is great. The 120Hz display will be a noticeable change for good.

 

Not correct. Surface Pro 8 comes with Windows 11 Home, only Surface Pro 8 for Business ships with Windows 10/11 Pro.

Paul1977

4439 posts

Uber Geek


  #2795194 14-Oct-2021 14:18
dt: When we were using them the hardware was identical apart from the business models having TPM module on them

 

I pretty sure they all have TPMs on them now.

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2795264 14-Oct-2021 14:40
Paul1977:

 

Not correct. Surface Pro 8 comes with Windows 11 Home, only Surface Pro 8 for Business ships with Windows 10/11 Pro.

 

 

You are correct. My mistake. It was not always the case as I had remembered it. I see that starting from Surface Pro 6, MS changed Windows Pro OS to Home OS for commercial models and Pro only for business models to cut down price and they have kept it this way ever since. 




