Key thing for business is that the the warranty support on the business model is better on the Surface for business over consumer models - which in my previous experiences you will need

Then a few other things like like tighter integration with o356, azure join etc which makes it easier for mass deployment and different packaging material which is apparently meant to be easier to unbox and better eco footprint

My last company, we gave surface pro's a real good go from 1 through to 4 and gave up on them being a viable device for business use, they over heat, are slow and were riddled with problems including problematic and unreliable docking stations to the point we had a Microsoft NZ working with us to 'resolve our issues' with a onsite tech saying "we do have a lot of problems with them" which was the nail in the coffin for us.

I would hope they are a bit better by now but our experience with them over the years completely put me and my team off and wouldn't recommend them to anyone every again either