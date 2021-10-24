Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Laptop Microphone Not Working - Help!!
badjer27

#290159 24-Oct-2021 22:59
I have a Dell XPS 15 9560 64 Bit laptop running Windows 10 Pro
It runs beautifully and has no problems except for a problem with the microphone - it's not working. (Realtek Audio, according to the Settings)
I've been right through all the relevant settings regarding the microphone (Language, Speech etc.) and I can't find anything to account for this, and I can't see anything relevant on the 'net, (so far) and I'm baffled.
Am I just missing something obvious (or has the microphone contracted the Covid virus?)
Anyone have any ideas/suggestions? 

Goosey
  #2800524 24-Oct-2021 23:27
tried all these?

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/fix-microphone-problems-5f230348-106d-bfa4-1db5-336f35576011#WindowsVersion=Windows_10

 

 

sparkz25
  #2800525 24-Oct-2021 23:29
Check that its not a application permission or that the mic is disabled.

 

Right click on the start menu then click on settings,

 

Click on privacy,

 

 

Then click on

 

 

 

 

You may need to flick the switch to turn the mic on or chose the apps that can have access to the mic.

 

 

 

 

 

scuwp
  #2800528 24-Oct-2021 23:57
Does the sound input work if you plug in headphones with a mic?




badjer27

  #2800531 25-Oct-2021 00:41
Yes, I've tried all the suggestions there.

Linux
  #2800534 25-Oct-2021 05:23
badjer27:

 

Yes, I've tried all the suggestions there.

 

 

The Mic sounds like it is faulty then

surfisup1000
  #2800607 25-Oct-2021 09:33
Has it ever worked to your knowledge?

 

 

TheMaskedOnion
  #2800611 25-Oct-2021 09:38
Have you tried using a Ubuntu live USB to see if the microphone is working?

 

 

 

If still not working then is your laptop still under warranty?



MadEngineer
  #2800679 25-Oct-2021 11:34
I had similar with someone’s work laptop. Mic was actually working as the sound level bar in the Control Panel setting was showing activity, but apps wouldn’t get any audio. Confirmed mic permissions even turning that off and on to test if the software was using it.

I didn’t spend too long on it but download new drivers for it. IIRC Dell doesn’t offer an update utility - you have to find and select the driver yourself.




