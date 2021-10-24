I have a Dell XPS 15 9560 64 Bit laptop running Windows 10 Pro
It runs beautifully and has no problems except for a problem with the microphone - it's not working. (Realtek Audio, according to the Settings)
I've been right through all the relevant settings regarding the microphone (Language, Speech etc.) and I can't find anything to account for this, and I can't see anything relevant on the 'net, (so far) and I'm baffled.
Am I just missing something obvious (or has the microphone contracted the Covid virus?)
Anyone have any ideas/suggestions?