TechnoGuy001

TLDR:

Ordered new M1 laptop from Apple, decided to return, but return link missing, so called Apple support, they messed up, don't seem to know what they're doing, gave only a return number which DHL doesn't know what to do with.

A week and bit after my first return contact, still with the laptop in the return box, DHL won't pick it up without a waybill tracking number or something they can scan for proof of pickup.

My questions to you guys: Apparently Apple recently changed how they do returns, and now all you need is the return number, and DHL does the rest.

My question, has anyone done an Apple product return recently from NZ, and did you have the return link on your orders page, and what exactly did you get from Apple/DHL to put on your return box?

---

Full story:

I ordered the new M1 MacBook Pro and tried it out for a week, decided it wasn't for me for several reasons, and was going to return it.

I login to my Apple account, select my order and can't find the return link. So I check the FAQ, and yeah it says "click “Start a return” to ship the item back to us"... yet there is no "start a return" link anywhere.

I made a laptop return to Apple a few years ago, and remember it was a painless event, and have heard people do many more returns than just the 1 have done, so figured Apple hasn't silently disable return on my account and it must be a bug.

Called up Apple, and yeah, they have no clue why I don't have the link, but they start the return via the call, and I get a return number + DHL pickup day.

I get told, you only need the number on the box, so that's what I did.

DHL comes, and refuses pickup, as there is no waybill barcode or anything to scan, for proof of pickup.

I remembered the return I did with Apple a few years back, they gave me a label to print and stick on the box, but I talked with Apple support again and they say no, they no longer need a label for returns, just the return number, nothing else.

I call Apple back later and this person says I do need something more than just the number, says they will email it to me, confirms my email... and I never get anything. (I have checked spam)

Another call to Apple reveals the first person who helped me somehow made an Australian return for my NZ purchase, so they re-did the return for NZ, I get a new number.. and now I'm the lucky owner of 3 laptops. Each one with a different status to the other, and now they all go to a broken page.

No one at Apple support knows what to do about the missing return link, and now 3 broken duplicated orders.

Every time I ring they seem to say something different.

Anyway, I called Apple support back yesterday to ask how I get proof of pickup (as the 1, and only return email from Apple I eventually got is clear you should keep proof of pickup till you get your refund). After a long back and forth they say they'll call up DHL NZ and ask my DHL driver to bring a "Commercial invoice", which should solve all the problems.

DHL pickup day 2 arrives, driver comes out and has nothing, but offers to take it and try get the Commercial invoice at the depot, but I'm hesitant, with no tracking or proof, so I keep the laptop and driver will come back later if they can locate a Commercial invoice from Apple for my return.

This is where I am now, so far DHL hasn't come back, since this morning. Driver did say they might not be back till tomorrow though, so will wait for that before calling Apple again, but it doesn't look good.

I've only ordered the 1 laptop, contrary to what Apple says:

This is the page I get when clicking on all 3 orders above.