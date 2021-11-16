Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone made a recent Apple return? (aka Can't return recent Mac purchase)
TechnoGuy001

736 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290513 16-Nov-2021 15:38
TLDR:

 

Ordered new M1 laptop from Apple, decided to return, but return link missing, so called Apple support, they messed up, don't seem to know what they're doing, gave only a return number which DHL doesn't know what to do with.

 

A week and bit after my first return contact, still with the laptop in the return box, DHL won't pick it up without a waybill tracking number or something they can scan for proof of pickup.

 

My questions to you guys: Apparently Apple recently changed how they do returns, and now all you need is the return number, and DHL does the rest.

 

My question, has anyone done an Apple product return recently from NZ, and did you have the return link on your orders page, and what exactly did you get from Apple/DHL to put on your return box?

 

---

 

Full story:

 

I ordered the new M1 MacBook Pro and tried it out for a week, decided it wasn't for me for several reasons, and was going to return it.

 

I login to my Apple account, select my order and can't find the return link. So I check the FAQ, and yeah it says "click “Start a return” to ship the item back to us"... yet there is no "start a return" link anywhere.

 

I made a laptop return to Apple a few years ago, and remember it was a painless event, and have heard people do many more returns than just the 1 have done, so figured Apple hasn't silently disable return on my account and it must be a bug.

 

Called up Apple, and yeah, they have no clue why I don't have the link, but they start the return via the call, and I get a return number + DHL pickup day.

 

I get told, you only need the number on the box, so that's what I did.

 

 

 

DHL comes, and refuses pickup, as there is no waybill barcode or anything to scan, for proof of pickup.

 

I remembered the return I did with Apple a few years back, they gave me a label to print and stick on the box, but I talked with Apple support again and they say no, they no longer need a label for returns, just the return number, nothing else.

 

I call Apple back later and this person says I do need something more than just the number, says they will email it to me, confirms my email... and I never get anything. (I have checked spam)

 

Another call to Apple reveals the first person who helped me somehow made an Australian return for my NZ purchase, so they re-did the return for NZ, I get a new number.. and now I'm the lucky owner of 3 laptops. Each one with a different status to the other, and now they all go to a broken page.

 

No one at Apple support knows what to do about the missing return link, and now 3 broken duplicated orders.

 

Every time I ring they seem to say something different.

 

 

 

Anyway, I called Apple support back yesterday to ask how I get proof of pickup (as the 1, and only return email from Apple I eventually got is clear you should keep proof of pickup till you get your refund). After a long back and forth they say they'll call up DHL NZ and ask my DHL driver to bring a "Commercial invoice", which should solve all the problems.

 

DHL pickup day 2 arrives, driver comes out and has nothing, but offers to take it and try get the Commercial invoice at the depot, but I'm hesitant, with no tracking or proof, so I keep the laptop and driver will come back later if they can locate a Commercial invoice from Apple for my return.

 

This is where I am now, so far DHL hasn't come back, since this morning. Driver did say they might not be back till tomorrow though, so will wait for that before calling Apple again, but it doesn't look good.

 

 

 

I've only ordered the 1 laptop, contrary to what Apple says:

 

 

 

 

This is the page I get when clicking on all 3 orders above.

 

Jiriteach
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2813953 16-Nov-2021 16:30
Yup have done this recently and have experienced the issue where the website might not list the return option but just rang them and they sorted it quickly.

 


Apple will auto send confirmation emails about the return but ultimately its DHL NZ that sends an email from their team in Auckland around the packing instructions and info to print. Simply hand over to DHL and away you go.

Email the DHL NZ - Apple RMA Team (if you havent automatically received an email)

 

You get an email from DHL along the following lines - 

 

Dear [CUSTOMER NAME],

 

We have received a request from Apple regarding a shipment that needs to be returned.

 

I have booked the pick up date for [DAY] [DATE]
 
What is attached?
1 DHL waybill

What do you need to do?
Remove/thoroughly cross out all old waybills and barcodes on packaging
Ensure there is a clearly visible, unobstructed UN3481 Lithium Battery label visible on the packaging (see below), please let us know if this label is not already on the packaging
Print out all page/s of the waybill
Hand all document(s) and the shipment over to the courier. Please do not leave the shipment unattended for collection.

TechnoGuy001

736 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2813959 16-Nov-2021 16:42
Yeah, that's kinda how I recall it working on my last return.

 

Thank you so much for the email address, as I haven’t received anything from DHL. Have sent them an email, hopefully it's a manned email.

TechnoGuy001

736 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814401 17-Nov-2021 11:19
DHL driver came back today, same same as before. Gave Apple another call, the guy I got today seemed more knowledgeable, and understood you do require a waybill label from DHL, they've re-setup a new return on a new email, maybe it'll come through this time.



TechnoGuy001

736 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2815761 19-Nov-2021 15:06
Still had no waybill email today, so called Apple again, said much of the same, but also something about a backend team will look into it too.

 

Whatever they did, I just received an email from DHL (same one linked above) with the waybill PDF.

 

 

 

Looks like I might finally be able to return this laptop.

 

 

 

PS, cold emailing the DHL Apple RMA email address gets no response, but replying to the waybill email today, got a reply within the hour.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817032 22-Nov-2021 13:25
hmm i now am going through something similar.

 

so i need to wait for DHL waybill?




TechnoGuy001

736 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817068 22-Nov-2021 13:58
Yep, if all you've received via email so far is the Apple return number, but no email from DHL, then yeah, DHL won't accept the parcel with just the Apple return number.

 

You need the DHL waybill label (which comes from the DHL's email address).

 

 

 

It's not clear to me how I ended up with the DHL waybill email, it had been about 48 hours since my last call to Apple and they had recreated the return request, and DHL waybill request. Then I called Apple again at around 48hours, then about 2hours later I got the waybill email. I had a feeling it came from the call 48hours ago, so may be worth waiting at least 48-60 hours for the waybill.

 

 

 

Also it may be worth checking with Apple support that your return is a NZ one, not for Aus, cos that's was screwed me over at the start.

 

 

TechnoGuy001

736 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817265 22-Nov-2021 19:53
Also, if you used a custom email like me@example.com vs say me@gmail.com might be worth asking support to use one of your mainstream emails.

 

I don't think my custom email was blocking the email, as I haven't had any issues in the past, but maybe DHLs system isn't setup for them. 🤷‍♂️



Batman
Mad Scientist
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817283 22-Nov-2021 20:51
ok i might have to call them, no emails from DHL yet




Batman
Mad Scientist
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817705 23-Nov-2021 13:14
24hrs no email - first re-calling to apple ... 

 

CSR says she's asked the back-something team to send the shipping labels, will take a couple of hours to get to me ...




Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2817714 23-Nov-2021 13:19
Apple's returns process in New Zealand is super disappointing, I had the same issues you did when I tried to return something months ago. I ended up giving really bad (honest) feedback when I received a survey about it all afterwards, sounds like they haven't made any improvements since then.

TechnoGuy001

736 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817772 23-Nov-2021 13:42
Benjip:

 

Apple's returns process in New Zealand is super disappointing, I had the same issues you did when I tried to return something months ago. I ended up giving really bad (honest) feedback when I received a survey about it all afterwards, sounds like they haven't made any improvements since then.

 

The thing that annoys me is that it used to work, the first time I returned a Mac 2-3 years ago, it was super simple, click of a button, got the label, packaged was collected as scheduled. This year, no return link, orders page is all broken, return takes weeks and multiple calls to people who usually don't know what to do.

 

 

 

@Batman, yeah that sounds like what they said to me on my last call, after which a few hours later I finally got the label. Linked or not IDK.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817836 23-Nov-2021 16:12
nope no emails




Batman
Mad Scientist
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818363 24-Nov-2021 11:52
Got email now! About 22hrs after re-calling. Phew




TechnoGuy001

736 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818440 24-Nov-2021 12:42
Batman: Got email now! About 22hrs after re-calling. Phew

 

Lucky you only needed to call back once.

 

 

 

DHL just came today and finally made a successful pickup for me. 2 and a bit weeks after my first return started. But at least it's gone.

