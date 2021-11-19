Hi All,

My youngest daughter has destroyed the screen on an Asus TUF FX505DT laptop which my wife was using for work (she commandeered it off me!), so it was plugged into an external display so she could carry on working while we got quotes for repairing it. Now, for some reason, the external display won't turn on any more. If anyone has any ideas on fixing that, I'd love to hear them.

However, in the meantime, I'd like some advice swapping the 512GB SSD over from that laptop to her old one (Acer Aspire A515), which also has a ruined screen but DOES still work with the external display.

From what I can make out, they both us M.2 NVMe SSD drives, but is it possible to just take it out of one and put it in the other?

The SSD is the boot drive in the ASUS, but it won't be in the Acer, so how does that work?

Any advice would be greatly appreciated!

Cheers