Likely PB Tech as the supplier.. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/computers/laptops
I'm looking for recommendations on an affordable laptop for a 10 year old. Not a school specific one yet. Enjoys using laptop over an iPad for watching youtube etc and plays a few basic older games so something capable of playing games too (but don't need a "gaming machine" for high end games.
I'm more a PC person myself so don't know what to look for on a laptop.
Given a child in question one with a sturdy construction would be helpful.
Thanks for any help in advance