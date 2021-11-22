With the new school year coming up, I'd encourage you to look out for 'back to school BYOD' deals. One key thing that can be offered with these is a kid-proof warranty, so accidental damage protecton is included. Have a chat to the retailer about this. Of course your home contents insurance can also be used for accidental damage claims.

An option to consider is a Chromebook. The software is basically bulletproof (and if there is a glitch, you can just 'powerwash' the machine), and the total cost of ownership is tiny compared with a Windows laptop. The caveat is that games would need to be browser-based.