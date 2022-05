What are you trying to achieve?

The Celeron is most often used in Chromebooks these days. Good bang for buck while sipping at a small battery.

The Athlon's I almost never see, and guess these are used in budget consumer laptops (which I avoid like the plague for our clients). Now that SSDs are common, these budget laptops are less awful than they used to be.

The i7-8550U shows as faster (but not massively faster) in single threaded tests, but as most OS have lots going on in the background a multi-thread CPU makes a noticable performance difference. This processor is now 3-4 generations behind, so I'd expect any machine it is installed in to be relatively cheap.