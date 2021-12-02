Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersHelp: Trying to use old TV as monitor
duckDecoy

548 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290762 2-Dec-2021 15:03
Send private message

My partner has a new macbook pro and needs a monitor.  I have a Dell monitor which she used to use, but I am WFH at the moment so it is connected to my laptop.

 

We have an old Samsung television that has HDMI inputs, so we thought that might work.  She has a "dongle" HDMI adapter that plugs into her laptop's USB-C (??) port, and we connected an HDMI cable to this and into the television HDMI port.  She used this same dongle when using my Dell monitor so we know it works.

 

Unfortunately it isn't working with the TV.  All she gets is a very shaky image of her screen, it severely wobbles side to side and doesn't seem to have many colours.

 

Is it feasible to use an old TV as a laptop monitor?   If so, is there something we can do to make it work?  I wondered if its refresh rates or something that we need to coordinate, but I have no idea really (neither of us are techy).

 

All help appreciated.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
RunningMan
7004 posts

Uber Geek


  #2823303 2-Dec-2021 15:32
Send private message

If the cables are secure, it may well be refresh rate. System Prefs under the Apple menu, then click on displays. Should be able to follow your nose from there.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15366 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823304 2-Dec-2021 15:33
Send private message

Not sure what the issue is, but it should work. The TV may not be getting recognised by the computer as a monitor so resolution and frequency are off. This should be fixable with some tweaking. 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 