Is Mum an iPhone user or a Samsung/Android user? The Apple integration between the MacBook and iPhone is very nice.

If this is likely to be a 'buy a laptop to last her 5-10 years', I definately recommend something with 16Gb of RAM purely for longevity reasons. Does she specifically want small and light, which would perhaps mean a 13" screen is fine and the laptop can easily be put away? If not, I'd suggest the bigger 15" screen. Have a think about whether a 22" All-in-One machine might be more appropriate for her if she has a space for it. Minimal cable clutter, but not portable of course.

The HP 250 G8 is a fine machine for home use, but the ETA is currently mid to late January and lead times can slip significantly with the current supply chain issues. If you are happy to wait, ask PB if they can upgrade it to 16Gb of RAM (and ask for a price including labour to do it). The 250Gb SSD will be fine for general use but allows for storage of only a modest volume of photos.

We sell truckloads of the ProBook series machines to clients and get great feedback and longevity from them. Our clients are all long term, so if they gave trouble we would definately hear about it. We always sell them with a 3y next business day on site service warranty upgrade. For the ProBook 430 (13") or 450 (15") G8 machines the part number for this is UK703E.

Have a quick look at part number 4V4U6PA which is a ProBook 455 G8 machine with a Ryzen 5 processor, 16Gb of RAM and a 500Gb SSD. UK703E is the 3 year warranty upgrade for this series as well, and UK718E is the 5 year on site warranty upgrade code. Intel is the most well known CPU (processor chip) manufacturer but their main rival AMD have pulled a rabbit out of a hat and their Ryzen series processor chips are better bang-for-your-buck over the last couple of years. Not a big deal for your average home user though.

In the early 2021 lockdown we sold out first ever ASUS laptop to a client for his wife to use to work from home, and this was because ProBooks were all sold out. They returned it six weeks later as it kept having a boot error and we replaced it with a ProBook that was back in stock by then. I sent the ASUS away for repair and it came back three weeks later with a new SSD. I've been using it since then as my work laptop and it's been fine. I like it, but could not sell them to business clients who would have a fit if their latop was away for three weeks being repaired. Search PB for X515EA for the 15" models which are quite good value, especially the one with 20Gb of RAM.

Good luck!