Forums Laptops and mobile computers New laptop battery died at 80% after calibration
St1ick

34 posts

Geek


#293259 9-Jan-2022 20:50
Hey guys. I replaced a Lenovo Yoga 530's battery 5 days ago as it was kinda bad and would randomly die at about 30%. I bought the exact battery from PB-Tech and replaced it myself. After installing the battery I charged it up and it worked like normal. The next day I decided to calibrate it using Onekey Optimiser which turned out to be a big mistake. I started calibrating it at 8pm and started waiting for it to finish thinking it wouldn't be a long process and it was taking too long so I decided to cancel it. I later searched it up and found out it takes about 6-8 hours. I calibrated it last night and it took 12 and a half hours. It successfully finished and later when I tried using it, it died at 80%. Please help as this is a new battery. I'm thinking about resetting the laptop and if the problem persists, I'll send it back to PB-Tech as it has a 6-month warranty.

 

 

 

TL;DR: I replaced a battery, calibrated it, and now the laptop died at 80%. What should I do?

 1 | 2
Oblivian
6634 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2845902 9-Jan-2022 21:09
I'd have thought using calibration tools outside the standard ones provided by lenovo would be..dicey.

They have smarts in them these days to self monitor and adjust

A calibration should happen after you first try use it after a full charge while it monitors voltage I'd suspect.

Also, the latest bios and power updates by most manufacturing now cap charging to 80% of cell capacity..total. Think of it like a HDD with reserve cell capacity to lengthen lifespan. (And stop swelling complaints..)

There's no telling what bypassing that may do.

https://support.lenovo.com/nz/en/solutions/ht509084-battery-qa 

St1ick

34 posts

Geek


  #2845914 9-Jan-2022 21:39
Oblivian: I'd have thought using calibration tools outside the standard ones provided by lenovo would be..dicey.


 

Well, Onekey Optimiser used to be one of Lenovo's main systems so I thought that'd work. What do you think I can do to fix this? Am I completely stuffed? Do you think putting the old battery back into the laptop, starting it up and then replacing it again with the new one would do anything or is that just a waste of time.

Oblivian
6634 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2845918 9-Jan-2022 21:47
If it's not turning on. Do the last battery state clear
(Same thing as flushing a stuck s3 state these days)

Remove the power supply. Hold down the power button for a good 20 count. Release and take a few breaths

Put power back in, and quickpress.



St1ick

34 posts

Geek


  #2845927 9-Jan-2022 22:15
Can you explain what this does? Does it reset the bios? Can you dumb it down for me lol

Oblivian
6634 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2845929 9-Jan-2022 22:46
No, it does a charge/battery state clear.

The charging circuits have smarts. As does the battery. To stop Li batteries... Exploding.
They talk to each other. And these days windows 10 doesn't really 'shut down'. It goes into a deep sleep state for faster apparent start-up.

Of which can get out of whack and the uefi bios will refuse to start or trigger protection.

Holding the power with no input source discharges the charging circuit and causes the current sleep/battery state to reset

Some have a pinhole button to help do this by temporary removing the battery power too

Others without, you just hold power while off.

https://support.lenovo.com/nz/en/solutions/ht510410-troubleshooting-no-power-issues

St1ick

34 posts

Geek


  #2846002 10-Jan-2022 10:46
Alright, thank you for this. I'll try it out :)

St1ick

34 posts

Geek


  #2849538 12-Jan-2022 21:31
Aye man, the day I did this the laptop died at 60 percent which was a great improvement. The next day I just put it on charge before 60% because I had unsaved work. And so today, I started the laptop up and it was at 50%, didn't put it on charge and it lasted till 20% and then it did the unexpected shut down again. I charged it up and used it but next it died at 60% again lol.

So there's been an improvement, but it's still unstable. I might reset the laptop and do the remove battery hold power button thing again.

Thanks for your help tho :D



Batman
Mad Scientist
27874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849625 13-Jan-2022 06:33
tl;dr

 

return the battery




St1ick

34 posts

Geek


#2849663 13-Jan-2022 09:26
uhhh the battery died at 80% 😳 and then 90%

When I plug it in to charge and start up the computer, the battery is 90% or above. I let it charge to 100% and kept it plugged in because I didn't wanna keep starting up the computer. After an hour or so the earthquake happened so I decided to take out the charger but the computer died in like a minute

So yeah

Batman
Mad Scientist
27874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849679 13-Jan-2022 09:37
when you buy a "new battery", you don't know if it's OEM equipment or 3rd party. i am sick of 3rd party batteries that promises everything and delivers nothing.

 

every replacement battery i have bought have disappointed me, because of this. the manufacturer from the battery making country is making some very very poor quality rubbish that is not worth the paper that the invoice is printed on.

 

i now no longer buy replacement battery, i replace my devices. 




St1ick

34 posts

Geek


  #2849697 13-Jan-2022 10:11
The battery I got had the Lenovo logo on it and is nearly identical to the original which was in the laptop

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBBOEM0803/Laptop-Battery-For-Lenovo-IdeaPad-530s-1415-xiaoxi 

They blurred the logo out for some reason but yeah

Jase2985
11565 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849699 13-Jan-2022 10:16
Just return it as its not doing what it should be doing

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74023 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849708 13-Jan-2022 10:24
That battery is not produced by Lenovo. It says right there "For Lenovo" not "By Lenovo" or anything else - there's no branding.

 

Return it.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74023 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849711 13-Jan-2022 10:26
Battery performance drops critically on ideapad laptops running Windows 10 - Lenovo Support NZ

 

 

 

Genuine L17C4PB0 L17M4PB0 Battery For Lenovo Flex 6-14 IdeaPad 530S-15 Yoga 530 L17C4PB0 L17M4PB0 L17M4PB2 L17C4PB2 Lenovo Yoga 530-14ARR Lenovo Yoga 530-14IKB (raytech.co.nz)

 

 




St1ick

34 posts

Geek


  #2849731 13-Jan-2022 11:06
freitasm:

That battery is not produced by Lenovo. It says right there "For Lenovo" not "By Lenovo" or anything else - there's no branding.


Return it.



the battery itself says Lenovo on it, is it still off-brand?

 1 | 2
