Hey guys. I replaced a Lenovo Yoga 530's battery 5 days ago as it was kinda bad and would randomly die at about 30%. I bought the exact battery from PB-Tech and replaced it myself. After installing the battery I charged it up and it worked like normal. The next day I decided to calibrate it using Onekey Optimiser which turned out to be a big mistake. I started calibrating it at 8pm and started waiting for it to finish thinking it wouldn't be a long process and it was taking too long so I decided to cancel it. I later searched it up and found out it takes about 6-8 hours. I calibrated it last night and it took 12 and a half hours. It successfully finished and later when I tried using it, it died at 80%. Please help as this is a new battery. I'm thinking about resetting the laptop and if the problem persists, I'll send it back to PB-Tech as it has a 6-month warranty.
TL;DR: I replaced a battery, calibrated it, and now the laptop died at 80%. What should I do?