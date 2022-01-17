Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersTrouble finding a USB-C docking station
wratterus

1480 posts

Uber Geek


#293369 17-Jan-2022 09:26
Send private message

Seem to be having trouble finding a suitable docking station for new notebooks currently - in this case a Probook G8. Needs to support USB PD to charge the notebook (65w), a few USB ports, 2x 1080p displays & gigabit Ethernet. Doesn't seem like that much to ask! pretty much all the cheaper docks seem to only support once display at a time. 

 

Really don't want some 'universal' docking station that doesn't the DP over Type-C, but that looks like it might end up being the only option. 

 

Our go-to previously has been the HP 1MK33AA Universal Dock, we've found that be very stable & reliable but those seem to be about impossible to get currently. 

 

Anyone know of a decent dock that is available currently?

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851861 17-Jan-2022 09:34
Send private message

Genuine docks for several manufacturers are like hens teeth, unfortunately.  I have had a backorder for some HP docks since 12 July 2021, and the current ETA date is 21 April 2022.  We've supplied a couple of ultrawide HP P34HC monitors as alternatives, which connect via USB-C and also charge the laptop.  We have even kept a couple as stock where I would normally avoid having such a high priced monitor sitting on the shelf.

 

TradeMe has some but you'll be paying full price for a secondhand unit.  Even many third party brands are low or no stock locally as people are looking for alternatives.

 

Search online for UNITEK USB-C MST.  They are cheap but don't support power delivery.  HDMI and DP options, with the importer showing DP units in stock and HDMI units out of stock but with an ETA of only a few days.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11961 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851864 17-Jan-2022 09:39
Send private message

Weve had issues with the latest gen HP docks, Im trialing a Kensington branded one which is working perfectly so far, not sure where it was sourced from tho (PBTech dont have this one). Ill find out today and let you know.

 

 

Im using it on a HP Probook 650 G8 with dual screens etc.

 

@wratterus Update : Supplier was Lexel.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

wratterus

1480 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851866 17-Jan-2022 09:40
Send private message

Thanks @dynamic

 

Just found this one, a little costly but looks like it should work Ok I think?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBDLEN400090/Lenovo-ThinkPad-USB-C-Dock-ThinkPad-Universal-USB

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



trig42
5362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2851915 17-Jan-2022 09:41
Send private message

Major issues getting hold of them unfortunately.

 

I have Dell docks on backorder, and just keep ordering more. I ordered a couple last week, and their ETA is June this year.

 

I've heard Belkin have a new one coming with 65W PD.

Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851916 17-Jan-2022 09:41
Send private message

wratterus:

 

Thanks @dynamic

 

Just found this one, a little costly but looks like it should work Ok I think?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBDLEN400090/Lenovo-ThinkPad-USB-C-Dock-ThinkPad-Universal-USB

 

Yes, the specs on that one looks OK to me.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851918 17-Jan-2022 09:42
Send private message

@xpd what troubles have you had with which dock, if you don't mind my asking?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11961 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851920 17-Jan-2022 09:48
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

@xpd what troubles have you had with which dock, if you don't mind my asking?

 

 

Cant remember exact model, but supposedly very recent if not the latest, looks like this :

 

HP USB-C Dock G5 Docking Station Black buy and offers on Techinn

 

To me, it was like it wasn't able to supply enough power to my laptop and kept dropping out the ethernet and occasionally the video. Swapped out for another, same issue, changed power supplies, leads, drivers, firmware updates etc etc, and still issue. Couple of others on similar model laptops had similar problems. HP denied there was any problem, so we said we'd try a 3rd party one and let HP know from there...... so far the Kensington has worked perfectly.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



wratterus

1480 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851921 17-Jan-2022 09:48
Send private message

Is this the Unitek one? That one looks OK & does support PD. For that price I think we could go without the Ethernet, it's cheap as chips. 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HUBUNI1009/Unitek-D1051A-uHUB-P5-Trio-5-in-1-USB-31-Mulit-Por

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11961 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851924 17-Jan-2022 09:50
Send private message

Unitek stuff, you get what you pay for IME. 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Benoire
2422 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2851925 17-Jan-2022 09:55
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

wratterus:

 

Thanks @dynamic

 

Just found this one, a little costly but looks like it should work Ok I think?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBDLEN400090/Lenovo-ThinkPad-USB-C-Dock-ThinkPad-Universal-USB

 

Yes, the specs on that one looks OK to me.

 

 

Does the power button work on non-Lenovo units?

 

I picked up an HP G5 USB-C dock last year to replace the crappy displaylink one I had and its worked well but ideally I wanted a TB3 dock that was universal.  I looked at the lenovo but couldn't find any information that the power button would work on anything but the lenovo so canned it for the base USB-C one which has been fine but limits peripheral activity with the monitors I have.

Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851978 17-Jan-2022 10:02
Send private message

wratterus:

 

Is this the Unitek one? That one looks OK & does support PD. For that price I think we could go without the Ethernet, it's cheap as chips. 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HUBUNI1009/Unitek-D1051A-uHUB-P5-Trio-5-in-1-USB-31-Mulit-Por

 

 

I was looking at the Unitek V1407A or it's HDMI equivelent, but yes that would do.

 

I rarely buy Unitek gear, but have not had any trouble with it to date.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

networkn
27527 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851983 17-Jan-2022 10:10
Send private message

xpd:

 

Cant remember exact model, but supposedly very recent if not the latest, looks like this :

 

HP USB-C Dock G5 Docking Station Black buy and offers on Techinn

 

To me, it was like it wasn't able to supply enough power to my laptop and kept dropping out the ethernet and occasionally the video. Swapped out for another, same issue, changed power supplies, leads, drivers, firmware updates etc etc, and still issue. Couple of others on similar model laptops had similar problems. HP denied there was any problem, so we said we'd try a 3rd party one and let HP know from there...... so far the Kensington has worked perfectly.

 

 

 

 

If you are running multiple high-resolution monitors, USB-C has an issue (not just HP) where there isn't enough power. There is a setting in the bios of HP Notebooks which from memory drops the speed of the ethernet to 100MBit and reroutes the power for other things. We switched my wife notebook to Thunderbolt and don't offer USB-C docks any longer if we can help it.

 

Problem is, Thunderbolt docks are just as hard to get our hands on.

wratterus

1480 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851984 17-Jan-2022 10:11
Send private message

Thanks everyone. Going to go with that Lenovo this time around. Just don't quite trust the Unitek. Might try that in a another situation where it's not quite as vital that it's rock solid. 

Benoire
2422 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2851985 17-Jan-2022 10:12
Send private message

xpd:

 

Cant remember exact model, but supposedly very recent if not the latest, looks like this :

 

HP USB-C Dock G5 Docking Station Black buy and offers on Techinn

 

To me, it was like it wasn't able to supply enough power to my laptop and kept dropping out the ethernet and occasionally the video. Swapped out for another, same issue, changed power supplies, leads, drivers, firmware updates etc etc, and still issue. Couple of others on similar model laptops had similar problems. HP denied there was any problem, so we said we'd try a 3rd party one and let HP know from there...... so far the Kensington has worked perfectly.

 

 

That looks like the HP G5 USB-C dock.  I had ethernet issues until the latest firmware which fixed the drop out issue, constantly dropped during teams calls but now is stable.  Powers both my HP Elitebook x2 G4 (work) and the misses Ryzen 4500u HP Envy fine without issue.

Benoire
2422 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2851990 17-Jan-2022 10:19
Send private message

networkn:

 

If you are running multiple high-resolution monitors, USB-C has an issue (not just HP) where there isn't enough power. There is a setting in the bios of HP Notebooks which from memory drops the speed of the ethernet to 100MBit and reroutes the power for other things. We switched my wife notebook to Thunderbolt and don't offer USB-C docks any longer if we can help it.

 

Problem is, Thunderbolt docks are just as hard to get our hands on.

 

 

Its stream compression on under the alt. mode settings, I think its high resolution display and this forces stream compression on via alt mode.  It seems to retain the USB and ethernet function as they need on mine.  I found it wasn't needed with 2 x 1080p screens but moving to 1440p or larger requires it otherwise it just holds at 1080p.  The compression doesn't seem to have changed the quality.  TB3 or higher will support just fine but TB docks are either based on laptop manufacturers and aren't fully compatible or are by others and do not ahve the power button etc.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 