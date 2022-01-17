wratterus:

Seem to be having trouble finding a suitable docking station for new notebooks currently - in this case a Probook G8. Needs to support USB PD to charge the notebook (65w), a few USB ports, 2x 1080p displays & gigabit Ethernet. Doesn't seem like that much to ask! pretty much all the cheaper docks seem to only support once display at a time.

Really don't want some 'universal' docking station that doesn't the DP over Type-C, but that looks like it might end up being the only option.

Our go-to previously has been the HP 1MK33AA Universal Dock, we've found that be very stable & reliable but those seem to be about impossible to get currently.

Anyone know of a decent dock that is available currently?