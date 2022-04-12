Hi

I've had work laptops for 10+ years so haven't felt the need for my own. I'm about to change jobs though and while I'll get another work laptop in the new place I'm thinking its time to get one of my own too. I'm also out of touch with processors, graphics, RAM etc so no clue where to start.

I'm torn between going down the Macbook Air / Pro route to match the personal Ipad, Iphone etc but part of me wants something that's good for gaming, notably MS Flight Sim. It will be hooked up to a 49inch monitor.

Any suggestions welcome!