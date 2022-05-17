Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersDo all USB-C Cables Support DP Alt Mode?
MikeAqua

6905 posts

Uber Geek


#296046 17-May-2022 10:14
Send private message

Can anyone tell me if all USB-C cables support alt-mode?

 

If not all do, how do I tell if s particular cable does? Support USB-C alt-mode?




Mike

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Dynamic
3404 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914871 17-May-2022 10:22
Send private message

If I understand correctly, DP Alt Mode is chip or software-based and not cable dependent, so any USB-C cable will do.  This article has a basic introduction which I found helpful when looking at DP Alt Mode:  DisplayPort Arrives On USB Type-C | Tom's Hardware (tomshardware.com) 




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
bagheera
434 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2914872 17-May-2022 10:31
Send private message

That said if you are using 4k/8k multi-monitor setup, a USB-c gen 1 cable will not have the bandwidth to work, and needs to be gen2 - even my dock with 2 1080p monitors and USB 3 hub does not work well with gen 1 cable.

MikeAqua

6905 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914965 17-May-2022 11:36
Send private message

Thanks, I have three USB-C cables and only one works, so I guess that's a gen-2 cable 👍




Mike



bagheera
434 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2914966 17-May-2022 11:39
Send private message

MikeAqua:

 

Thanks, I have three USB-C cables and only one works, so I guess that's a gen-2 cable 👍

 

 

all gen 2 cables I have seen are a lot thicker than gen 1, so that might help you when looking for gen 2

wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914973 17-May-2022 11:50
Send private message

USB-C cables are a real rabbit hole. You can't always believe what it says on the box, and thicc doesn't necessarily mean it's better, but a lot of the time that's a good indicator. 

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/GooglePixel/wiki/officialguide/usbcinfo

 

 

MikeAqua

6905 posts

Uber Geek


  #2916362 20-May-2022 09:49
Send private message

wratterus:

 

USB-C cables are a real rabbit hole. You can't always believe what it says on the box, and thicc doesn't necessarily mean it's better, but a lot of the time that's a good indicator. 

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/GooglePixel/wiki/officialguide/usbcinfo

 

 

Yes, it's a bit of a nuisance when you need to purchase cable in a hurry.  In future I'll get the seller to give me something in writing that says what I buy, will support alt mode and power delivery. 




Mike

Mattnzl
263 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2916431 20-May-2022 12:28
Send private message

Yes nightmare finding ones that support the full spec.   I buy Thunderbolt cables instead as these have to meet minimum transfer speed and power specs and work with everything I've thrown at them (usb-c docks, daisy-chain DP monitors in particular).



richms
25309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2916432 20-May-2022 12:32
Send private message

USB-C chargers are an even bigger minefield than the cables. Right watts but wrong voltage means a no-go in many cases. And all the proprietary fast charging standards are all incompatible. Car ones are worse with them totaling up all the ports outputs to put on them even when it cant supply that with the fuse that is inside it.

 

I would say its a surprise that the USB consortium have messed it up so badly, but this is about the 5th time they have done something boneheaded and confusing that its just expected from them now. No enforcement of the trademark to maintain standards at all. At least HDMI are trying... poorly...




Richard rich.ms

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 