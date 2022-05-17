USB-C chargers are an even bigger minefield than the cables. Right watts but wrong voltage means a no-go in many cases. And all the proprietary fast charging standards are all incompatible. Car ones are worse with them totaling up all the ports outputs to put on them even when it cant supply that with the fuse that is inside it.

I would say its a surprise that the USB consortium have messed it up so badly, but this is about the 5th time they have done something boneheaded and confusing that its just expected from them now. No enforcement of the trademark to maintain standards at all. At least HDMI are trying... poorly...