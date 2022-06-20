Back in the laptop market again for an XPS/zenbook style one, for a person who very much uses the touch screen on current XPS with a dodgy power port. Seems like the majority of these premium style laptops no longer have touch screen, when back in like 2017 it was more like the other way round with the majority having touch screen. Even the current model Dell XPS only has touch screen on the 4K screen upgrade now.. making it trickier to find a good one that fits criteria. Has there been a general shift away from touch screen after the rush towards it 5yrs ago?