#298470 20-Jun-2022 10:03
Back in the laptop market again for an XPS/zenbook style one, for a person who very much uses the touch screen on current XPS with a dodgy power port.  Seems like the majority of these premium style  laptops no longer have touch screen, when back in like 2017 it was more like the other way round with the majority having touch screen.  Even the current model Dell XPS only has touch screen on the 4K screen upgrade now.. making it trickier to find a good one that fits criteria.  Has there been a general shift away from touch screen after the rush towards it 5yrs ago?

  #2932001 20-Jun-2022 10:15
My suspicion is that touch for general laptops has been considered pointless as its so rarely used with that form factor but adds weight due to the extra layers required.

 

If you look for something like the HP Elite x360 1040, where the x360 in the model name denotes the hinge that folds all the way back so the laptop becomes a tablet.  Touch on this model makes sense (to me).

 

 




  #2932024 20-Jun-2022 11:13
You can also get Probooks with touch pretty easily at the moment, but that might be a bit lower end than you're looking for. 

  #2932027 20-Jun-2022 11:16
I feel like it's dropped off many feature lists because it is in most cases not often used, and adds weight and thickness and also increases failure risk and cost. I'm pretty sure it was only on so many devices early on because it was an extra 'flash' feature to list as a marketing thing. I've rarely seen it actually used or useful, aside from those models that fold up in to a tablet-like mode and get used that way.

