Hi

I've recently found myself with two new laptops - 13inch M1 Macbook Pro (mine) and a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (work) - and am wondering whats the best hub / dock to get that will work with them both. There may also be an upgrade to a M2 Macbook Pro soon, so Thunderbolt 4 capable would be nice for future proofing I guess.

Setup is:

Ultra wide 49inch Samsung monitor (HDMI & DP, no USB-C). I'm aware that the M1 can only connect to one monitor and for an ultra wide this size you have to go with a USB-C to DP cable. I already have this and it's working good. I get full 5120 x 1440 at 120hz. Unsure if putting this through a dock would achieve same result?

Logitech Brio webcam, currently plugged in to the monitor (monitor can act as a USB hub) but not set up on either laptop yet (had it for the old Dell work laptop)

Audioengine speakers, connected via bluetooth on the M1 but would need the 3.5mm from the Surface

Logitech MX Keys and Master 3, wireless and can select between the two systems

Other than that its just having a USB-C connection for a 256gb memory stick and USB connections for chargers for Ipad pro, Iphone and earbuds. Not all these need to be connected at once and presume I could still use the USB's on the monitor if needed.

Ideally I don't want to be pulling out and putting in a cable every time I switch between the systems, just select a different input on the monitor (unless theres a better way?), but not sure if thats possible.

I'm wondering if something like this would be suitable.....

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBDRAZ902301/Razer-Razer-Thunderbolt-4-Dock---Mercury---AUSNZ-P

Any advice appreciated!

Cheers