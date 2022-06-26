Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is it time to upgrade my laptop ?
martyyn

1699 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#298549 26-Jun-2022 11:40
Send private message quote this post

I've had a Dell 7490 for a few years now. It's an i7-8650U, 16GB with 1TB NVMe and is attached to a Dell D6000 dock and a 49" Titan Army.

 

It's always been great but since moving to W11 it's been getting progressively less responsive to right now where it's almost unusable and I'm about to close everything and reboot.

 

I will normally have 4/5 browser windows with 4-12 tabs in each one, Outlook, a couple of Putty windows, Toad Edge, maybe an Excel window and paint.net and I'll be streaming YT music.

 

I've tried Chrome, Brave and now FF to alleviate the ram usage to no avail.

 

At the moment I've got four FF windows with 18 tabs in total, Outlook, one Excel window, Editplus, one Putty window and Toad and I'm sitting at 82% CPU and 87% Memory.

 

FF is 5349MB and Malwarebytes has two services with 563MB between them. FF, Windows Explorer, Outlook and Malwarebytes the the CPU at 50%.

 

I've haven't thought about upgrading until now because the 8560U has always had good reveiw's against the newer models but the 12th gen seems to be a significant improvement.

 

Should I consider going to 32GB as well ? I've always been under the impression 32 wasn't that much of a leap from 16 for mainly desktop work.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
849 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2934575 26-Jun-2022 11:46
Send private message quote this post

The very first thing I'd be trying would be a clean reinstall of Windows - that hardware should be able to handle the sort of workload you mention with no problem whatsoever.




robjg63
3469 posts

Uber Geek


  #2934581 26-Jun-2022 12:08
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

 

The very first thing I'd be trying would be a clean reinstall of Windows - that hardware should be able to handle the sort of workload you mention with no problem whatsoever.

 

 

Ditto




martyyn

1699 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2934590 26-Jun-2022 12:35
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, that was always my other option. I just needed reminding this should handle everything already.



FineWine
2343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2934599 26-Jun-2022 13:07
Send private message quote this post

Back when I was a Windows user, I found it was always better to use the Hardware manufactures firmware updates and not to rely upon MS to provide their generic updates. About every six months I used to do the rounds of all Hardware sites to check for updates. A pain I known but it helped to keep things runner smoother.

 

Just a thought.




richms
25132 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2934601 26-Jun-2022 13:11
Send private message quote this post

My last few computers have been 32 gigs and the only difference it that it will take longer to max it out. Usually all the browsers taking it. Can tell when its out because I will switch to the gmail tab and it has to load it up.

 

Browsers keep so much in memory that I don't think you can put enough ram in a system to keep all the tabs I have open without it starting to unload some of them.

 

As far as the speed when working in the tab, no noticeable difference when its maxed out or has free memory other than the delays swapping tabs.

 

What I do find runs out still is GPU stuff, and browsers will start to not draw fully till I exit them all and re-launch them. Never shows in task manager that the memory or decode or anything is maxed, just stuff stops working properly in chrome. In firefox where I have to disable GPU acceleration for it to even work properly because its buggy trash, it keeps going fine.

 

Nothing makes the machine start to lag to being unusable even with over 400 active tabs across all browsers and windows.

 

All my previous performance issues (audio glitching, laggy mouse, missed keypresses) came down to forticlient which work made us have for work from home. Removed that and my prevously unusable PC that couldnt even run GTA5 without lagging became perfect again. I would first look at what malware you have installed pretending to be antimalware.

 

 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2934602 26-Jun-2022 13:11
Send private message quote this post

I tend to reinstall my systems (server, desktop, laptops) at least once a year to avoid any "software bogging". ALso, if easily accessible, give the vents and CPU fan a blow out to ensure cooling is still working as intended.




