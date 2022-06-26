I've had a Dell 7490 for a few years now. It's an i7-8650U, 16GB with 1TB NVMe and is attached to a Dell D6000 dock and a 49" Titan Army.

It's always been great but since moving to W11 it's been getting progressively less responsive to right now where it's almost unusable and I'm about to close everything and reboot.

I will normally have 4/5 browser windows with 4-12 tabs in each one, Outlook, a couple of Putty windows, Toad Edge, maybe an Excel window and paint.net and I'll be streaming YT music.

I've tried Chrome, Brave and now FF to alleviate the ram usage to no avail.

At the moment I've got four FF windows with 18 tabs in total, Outlook, one Excel window, Editplus, one Putty window and Toad and I'm sitting at 82% CPU and 87% Memory.

FF is 5349MB and Malwarebytes has two services with 563MB between them. FF, Windows Explorer, Outlook and Malwarebytes the the CPU at 50%.

I've haven't thought about upgrading until now because the 8560U has always had good reveiw's against the newer models but the 12th gen seems to be a significant improvement.

Should I consider going to 32GB as well ? I've always been under the impression 32 wasn't that much of a leap from 16 for mainly desktop work.