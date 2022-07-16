I am looking to do some remote working, likely around NZ first, but may even end up going overseas.

What I am looking for is something that is easy to move in and out of airbnb's, pack into the car, and back on the move. Ideally would be as closely matched to the MBP retina screen (so 120Hz preferable but 60hz may be fine, decent PPI is a must) and at least a 15" monitor, would consider a 17".

I really liked the idea behind https://www.portabl.com/ - but from online reddit threads, it appears that its pretty much vapourware.

Has anyone got any leads on decent mobile monitors?