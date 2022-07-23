This is probaly not neccesarily a problem for the laptop specific subforum but wasn't sure where to put it. My son has a stange issue on his Dell laptop where the browser (chrome or edge) is unable to connect to the internet. It still seems to be able to do windows updates fine for example, and when I try pinging google, it appears to work ok, and I've tried refreshing the DNS cache and doesn't seemed to have made a difference. It usually starts working again, if he restarts, he says sometimes he has to do it multiple times a day. Most of his work is done through browsers, google classroom etc. It seems to happen both on the school network and at home. I'm at a loss as to troubleshoot it any further, but obviously it's a bit irritating for him and shouldn't be happening. It's a Dell vostro we got earlier in the year, it did seem to have some issues where the processor was maxxing out when you would turn it on, and randomly at times, chewing through the battery. I think I may have elminated that problem with some advice on the web to stop ceratin dell bloatware, I can't rememeber exactly, but I haven't been able to figure out what this other browser issue is. Anybody got any thoughts on this?