deadlyllama

I'm starting a new tech job (some software dev, some DevOps/AWS/etc) after a few years out of the industry, and my new employer is small enough to not have a standard issue laptop. "What do you want?" "Most people want Macs" yeah nah

Any suggestions on what is both reasonable and obtainable - at least within a few weeks? At this stage I'm expecting to use my personal laptop until the new thing shows up.

It would need to be able to drive a couple of external 4K monitors. 16-32GB RAM, 1TB SSD. From what I've seen, I think I want something like an HP ZBook / Lenovo P16 / etc? Linux-friendly is a plus.

A suitable docking station would be nice but as I'll be working from home I imagine it will stay docked pretty permanently, and a few cables is fine. I won't be packing the monitors if I travel!