ForumsLaptops and mobile computersTell me what laptop to buy for new job
deadlyllama

1149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#298902 26-Jul-2022 08:30
Send private message quote this post

I'm starting a new tech job (some software dev, some DevOps/AWS/etc) after a few years out of the industry, and my new employer is small enough to not have a standard issue laptop.  "What do you want?"  "Most people want Macs" yeah nah

 

Any suggestions on what is both reasonable and obtainable - at least within a few weeks?  At this stage I'm expecting to use my personal laptop until the new thing shows up.

 

It would need to be able to drive a couple of external 4K monitors.  16-32GB RAM, 1TB SSD.  From what I've seen, I think I want something like an HP ZBook / Lenovo P16 / etc?  Linux-friendly is a plus.

 

A suitable docking station would be nice but as I'll be working from home I imagine it will stay docked pretty permanently, and a few cables is fine.  I won't be packing the monitors if I travel!

Create new topic
antoniosk
2250 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2946404 26-Jul-2022 08:37
Send private message quote this post

what will the rest of your team be using? having common tools makes life a lot easier

 

Ive worked with many dev shops in NZ and they are all pretty much Mac exclusive






 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11971 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2946409 26-Jul-2022 08:54
Send private message quote this post

We use HP Probooks (2-3 monitors but not 4k) via USB-C docks (Alogic. HP ones we've had nothing but probs with).

 

So literally walk in office, put down laptop and plug a single cable in and we're up and running.

 

Just ensure whatever dock you look at, does handle dual 4k, a lot advertise as "4k" and have multiple HDMI/DP ports but once you read the fine print, its only a single 4k screen.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

nitro
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2946412 26-Jul-2022 09:02
Send private message quote this post

zbook fury is currently being deployed at work...



wratterus
1482 posts

Uber Geek


  #2946413 26-Jul-2022 09:03
Send private message quote this post

ZBook Firefly 15 G8 3E9P1PA with the appropriate specs would probably be pretty ideal. Ingram have plenty of stock currently. 

 

 

 

Good luck finding a decent dock at the moment but you can always get one later. 

