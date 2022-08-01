Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersCan someone please recommend a HP touchscreen laptop?
turtleattacks

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#298989 1-Aug-2022 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Hi team, 

 

In the process of updating my partner's Macbook Air and for some reason, she wants a HP Touchscreen laptop. 

Not exactly sure why, but she quite likes the one she uses at work. (I'm not sure which one she has). 

 

I used to use an Elitebook at work and hated it, the keyboard was of poor quality and wasn't a fan of the build.

 

Can someone please recommend a decent HP business laptop at around $2500? 

 

What's the difference between the Elitebook, Envy, Probook, Spectre?

She would just need to use it for writing notes, Spotify, Youtube so nothing graphic intensive. 

Create new topic
MikeAqua
6865 posts

Uber Geek


  #2949320 1-Aug-2022 16:18
Send private message quote this post

Having has several HPO Laptops at work I can recommend that no one buy one ever.

 

My current one has an unexplained rattle if shaken lightly.

 

 




Mike

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
turtleattacks

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2949323 1-Aug-2022 16:21
Send private message quote this post

Exactly! My HP Elitebook had a keyboard failure, mic failure and the fan is consistently on. 

 

Plus the battery would only last a few hours compared to 8-10 hours of the Apple Silicon chips. 

 


I can make the recommendations to her but in the end, it's her business and her decision. 

 

 

wratterus
1492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2949329 1-Aug-2022 16:22
Send private message quote this post

Elitebooks are normally pretty darn good...is she after a 13.3" specifically?

 

 

 

Maybe look at an Elitebook 630 G9? 3 year onsite warranty, 12th gen intel, they are pretty nice. 



turtleattacks

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2949331 1-Aug-2022 16:25
Send private message quote this post

wratterus:

 

Elitebooks are normally pretty darn good...is she after a 13.3" specifically?

 

 

 

Maybe look at an Elitebook 630 G9? 3 year onsite warranty, 12th gen intel, they are pretty nice. 

 

 

 

 

Something portable so she can take it on the road. 

I'm not really up to date with the latest Windows laptops but are the newer Intel chips fairly energy efficient and can she get around 6-8 hours out of it? 

I know on HP's website, they are claiming 10+ hours but is that realistic? 

My Elitebook only had 3-4 hours tops and it's a pretty recent machine (10th gen Intel)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 