turtleattacks

Hi team,

In the process of updating my partner's Macbook Air and for some reason, she wants a HP Touchscreen laptop.



Not exactly sure why, but she quite likes the one she uses at work. (I'm not sure which one she has).

I used to use an Elitebook at work and hated it, the keyboard was of poor quality and wasn't a fan of the build.

Can someone please recommend a decent HP business laptop at around $2500?

What's the difference between the Elitebook, Envy, Probook, Spectre?



She would just need to use it for writing notes, Spotify, Youtube so nothing graphic intensive.