Hi people,

I play a couple of games on my laptop and on a full charge, my battery usually lasts 1h 30mins while playing. When the battery goes low, I plug it in and keep playing until whenever. I was wondering whether doing this is bad for my computer and wanted you guys to tell me which option is the best:

A: Keep doing what I am doing right now (play on battery, plug in when low)

B: Play with the laptop always plugged in

C: Turn on battery conservation mode (charge up to 60%) and keep the laptop always plugged in

Thanks.