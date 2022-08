Looking for a laptop for family, mostly school and home use. This is on sale at the moment for $1559 which is bang on my budget. Is this a good deal? Dell have a sale ending tomorrow, will I miss out if I don't rush, or will another Sale come along shortly?



https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/laptop-notebook-computers/inspiron-16-laptop/spd/inspiron-16-5620-laptop/smhni562002nzps

Or any other recommendations for something with similar specs?