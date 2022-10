Hey all. I'm trying to replace MZHPU256HCGL-00000 Samsung XP941 Series 256GB MLC PCI Express 2.0 x4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) in an old Sony Vaio laptop but I'm having real trouble finding anything that is PCIE Gen 2.

It needs to be Gen 2 because the BIOS will not recognize any PCIE Gen 3 or 4 drives and there is no BIOS update that enables it to for the laptop (SVP13229PGB).

Does anyone know anyone who sells them? I'm looking but cannot seem to find one for sale anywhere :(