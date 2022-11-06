Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Swapping out a HDD for an SSD was super simple using the Samsung migration software compatible with the new SSD to clone the old drive onto the new one.  A quick hardware change and job done without any fuss or need to reload and set up everything.   

 

I have an older laptop with a HDD with some bad sectors, and was hoping I could use the same cloning process to re-use the other (better) HDD and just use it for some streaming as a simple HTPC, but the propriety Samsung software only works with their SSD drives.

 

Anyone know of a (preferable free) cloning software that I could use to do this? All the free ones I can find have limitations, like the source disk can't be in use, or doesn't do the OS files.    I only want to use it once.  

 

Plan B is to do a fresh reinstall onto the new (used) drive but found not having to fluff about setting everything up again was a great time saver. 

 

Question mark on if the bad sectors will prevent cloning anyway I would assume, so I may be doomed right there.  The HDD still operates, just really slow.  

 

I don't play around with hardware that much, I just expect it to work.  

 

Thanks

 

 




Most manufacturers have a clone tool for their branded hard drives. What brand drives are you looking at? Check the respective manufacturer's websites.




Macrium Reflect ? https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree

 

Worst case, use it to create image, then image to new drive. 

 

 




