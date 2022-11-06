Swapping out a HDD for an SSD was super simple using the Samsung migration software compatible with the new SSD to clone the old drive onto the new one. A quick hardware change and job done without any fuss or need to reload and set up everything.

I have an older laptop with a HDD with some bad sectors, and was hoping I could use the same cloning process to re-use the other (better) HDD and just use it for some streaming as a simple HTPC, but the propriety Samsung software only works with their SSD drives.

Anyone know of a (preferable free) cloning software that I could use to do this? All the free ones I can find have limitations, like the source disk can't be in use, or doesn't do the OS files. I only want to use it once.

Plan B is to do a fresh reinstall onto the new (used) drive but found not having to fluff about setting everything up again was a great time saver.

Question mark on if the bad sectors will prevent cloning anyway I would assume, so I may be doomed right there. The HDD still operates, just really slow.

I don't play around with hardware that much, I just expect it to work.

Thanks