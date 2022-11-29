Looking at the Lenovo Legion 7 AMD edition atm - haven't purchased a Lenovo laptop...ever, I've heard great things about the Thinkpad range, however they don't seem to have a model i've seen with fully upgradeable RAM (i'm going to upgrade to 64GB)

This Lenovo Legion 7 - 2022 edition, seems like excellent build quality, excellent specs, battery life seems to be double the intel version (i'm aware the intel 12th gen chips are far better in terms of performance), not worried about the lack of performance in terms of Ray Tracing.

Anyone had experience with their Legion range and able to provide some feedback? Also is Lenovo's warranty service any good? Dell has been excellent in the past, but the Dell XPS laptop is the only laptop i've ever owned where I had to have multiple callouts and replacements for various parts - the service was EXCELLENT but it was very frustrating nonetheless the numerous issues I faced with their stuff, so i'm a little hesitant to go with Dell again.

Specs are as follows

"Processor : AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800H Processor (3.20 GHz up to 4.70 GHz)