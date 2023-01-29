Wondering if I could get some opinions on this as I'm not well versed in the quality of gaming laptops in NZ.

https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/p/laptops/legion-laptops/legion-pro-series/legion-5-pro-gen-7-(16-inch-amd)/82rg009yau

Above link is for a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro for a decent % off. I'm a little heisitant on whether its that good deal as the discrete GPU is a little weaker than I would imagine you would want for 1440p. Storage seems a little small as well but I imagine installing a 1 TB SSD shouldn't be hard?

I've tried looking around for anything similar but with a 3070 but they're all priced at 3k+ or have 1080p screens. Is this pretty much the best you could do in NZ for the price/specs?

If anyone has any recommendations at this similar price point or has experience with Lenovo gaming laptops in general.