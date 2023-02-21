My surface pro 6 stopped working and work is recommending these one of these 2.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN86209/Lenovo-ThinkPad-X13-Yoga-G2-Flip-Business-Laptop-1

Lighter, smaller, better resolution, but smaller ssd and i5

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN576911/Lenovo-ThinkBook-14s-Yoga-G2-IAP-Flip-Business-Lap

bigger battery i7 but heavier and worse resolution

Use case

Teacher, needs to be portable as I carry around the classroom. Touch screen prefer pen support but I don't use the pen that much.

Needs to be windows as I run some specialised software as part of one of my roles, but other than that mainly office stuff and web browser.

budget around $2100

needs to be brought through PBtech

any recommendations from those 2 or alternatives?