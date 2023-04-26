Evening all.

Just got hold of a laptop that was given to my grandmother. I'm going to turn it into her main computer as her original desktop is falling apart.

Laptop = HP15-af139au

When I first got hold of it, I noticed these stutters every three seconds. I thought that the laptop might just be full of crap, so I gave it a fresh install of Windows 10 on a new MX500 SSD, added another 8gb of ddr3 ram, and updated all of the drivers once the laptop was up and running.

The stutters persist, however. In safe mode, it works fine. No freezing whatsoever.

Where to from here?

Thanks.