Miss 11 will be starting high school in September and needs a laptop.

She's dyslexic so it's an important tool in her learning kitbag. Does anyone have any experience with apple vs windows for dyslexics?

I'm fine buying an M1 MacBook Air but she's madly into gaming as well so would probably prefer a windows machine for light gaming. My wife and I both use apple by preference but we also have a windows gaming machine so it doesn't really matter to us.

I'd be interested in anyones feedback.