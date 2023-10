Hi

So I have another MacBook that decided on the weekend to let it's battery go. Satisfying plonk when you unscrew the bottom lid and the battery can finally expand to what it wants. And can I say, what a mess to remove compared to my Thinkpads!!!

Anyway so the new battery is on it's way but what do I do with the old one? It is certainly a fire risk. So where do you dispose of that??? (Paraparumu, Kapiti)

Thanks!

Oliver