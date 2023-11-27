My wife is working for an organisation that does not supply laptops.

She can gain access to the system via the web and does so when at home. However she would like to be able to do that when mobile. I suggested that a Chromebook would probably be a cheaper and lighter solution to trying to purloin my 16" MBP (as if..!) but non-Macs are a bit of an unknown territory to me.

She quite likes the idea of being able to seperate the screen and keyboard but that is not essential.

Does anyone have any recommendations? Quality is more important than price within reason.

Thanks