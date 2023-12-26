HP Probooks for general use machines. I find consumer based laptops are pretty sucky these days.

If want somehting with dedicated GFX for gaming etc, I picked up a Dell gaming laptop for youngest on sale from JB for $1498 down from $1998. Looks like it was last one in country though, as they now only have the next model up available Dell Gaming G15 15.6" FHD 120Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7) [GeForce RTX 4050] - JB Hi-Fi NZ (jbhifi.co.nz)

Daughters one is 13th gen i5 with 3060 6GB video - more than enough to keep her happy in Fortnite @120FPS :D Is better machine than my desktop ;)