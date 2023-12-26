Hey everyone, was wondering if you had any recommendations for a decent laptop at the moment? I've been out of the space for awhile and my laptops power socket has become busted and since the power brick is also gone and apparently they don't make them anymore according to their official repairer who at the time could only offer me one with a 3 month warranty, it's probably best to get a new one. Kinda sucks because aside from the power & battery the laptop works fine., It's a Gigabyte P17F for reference.
Anyway, do you have any recommendations? I have a main PC at home so this is for on the go use and to basically be an extension of my home PC