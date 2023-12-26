Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Boxing day laptop deals
Krispkiwi

#311232 26-Dec-2023 15:19
Hey everyone, was wondering if you had any recommendations for a decent laptop at the moment? I've been out of the space for awhile and my laptops power socket has become busted and since the power brick is also gone and apparently they don't make them anymore according to their official repairer who at the time could only offer me one with a 3 month warranty, it's probably best to get a new one. Kinda sucks because aside from the power & battery the laptop works fine., It's a Gigabyte P17F for reference.

 

 

 

Anyway, do you have any recommendations? I have a main PC at home so this is for on the go use and to basically be an extension of my home PC

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3175556 26-Dec-2023 15:54
I've become an increasingly large fan of getting a cheap ex-lease business-grade model. You get something that's built better than a consumer model, at half the price or less, with the only penalty being a couple of generations of hardware.

 

 

 

Big question is going to be whether integrated graphics are good enough. I'd argue yes unless you're intending on serious gaming on it. 

 
 
 
 

xpd

  #3175583 26-Dec-2023 17:15
HP Probooks for general use machines. I find consumer based laptops are pretty sucky these days.

 

If want somehting with dedicated GFX for gaming etc, I picked up a Dell gaming laptop for youngest on sale from JB for $1498 down from $1998. Looks like it was last one in country though, as they now only have the next model up available Dell Gaming G15 15.6" FHD 120Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7) [GeForce RTX 4050] - JB Hi-Fi NZ (jbhifi.co.nz)

 

Daughters one is 13th gen i5 with 3060 6GB video - more than enough to keep her happy in Fortnite @120FPS :D Is better machine than my desktop ;)

 

 




