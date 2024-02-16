So I got a compsci student at home wanting a Mac. I want to get him something that's gonna last through his degree.
The choice is either a 14" MB Pro M3 vs 15" Air M2 (with more RAM/HDD)
The Air still comes out a little cheaper
The Youtube reviews basically say for non-serious rendering/gaming workload, they are pretty similar.
My gut feeling is the Pro is going last longer, but I have little exposure to the Air.
Anyone have insights?
Also with Applecare+
Seems it now only offers discounted repair. The "other" price seems very high, considering you already pay $400+ for coverage in the first place.
Each incident is subject to a service fee of NZ$169 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or NZ$499 for other accidental damage.