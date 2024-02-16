So I got a compsci student at home wanting a Mac. I want to get him something that's gonna last through his degree.

The choice is either a 14" MB Pro M3 vs 15" Air M2 (with more RAM/HDD)

The Air still comes out a little cheaper

The Youtube reviews basically say for non-serious rendering/gaming workload, they are pretty similar.

My gut feeling is the Pro is going last longer, but I have little exposure to the Air.

Anyone have insights?

Also with Applecare+

Seems it now only offers discounted repair. The "other" price seems very high, considering you already pay $400+ for coverage in the first place.

Each incident is subject to a service fee of NZ$169 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or NZ$499 for other accidental damage.