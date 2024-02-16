Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersMacbook Pro vs Air for a Uni Student
sudo

334 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311816 16-Feb-2024 15:51
Send private message quote this post

So I got a compsci student at home wanting a Mac. I want to get him something that's gonna last through his degree.

 

The choice is either a 14" MB Pro M3 vs 15" Air M2 (with more RAM/HDD)

 

The Air still comes out a little cheaper

 

 

 

The Youtube reviews basically say for non-serious rendering/gaming workload, they are pretty similar.

 

My gut feeling is the Pro is going last longer, but I have little exposure to the Air. 

 

Anyone have insights?

 

 

 

Also with Applecare+

 

Seems it now only offers discounted repair. The "other" price seems very high, considering you already pay $400+ for coverage in the first place.

 

Each incident is subject to a service fee of NZ$169 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or NZ$499 for other accidental damage.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Handle9
9871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3196422 16-Feb-2024 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Realistically either would probably be fine, depending on the workloads. I doubt they'll be running massive workloads at uni but could be wrong.

 

I would be looking more seriously at a 13 inch Macbook Air rather than the 15 inch. IMO the extra screen real estate really isn't worth the weight for carting around uni. Get a decent external monitor for home with the difference in money.

 

The 14 inch Macbook Pro is heavy (I'm typing on one now). I wouldn't want to carry one around on public transport etc.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
wellygary
7477 posts

Uber Geek


  #3196423 16-Feb-2024 16:13
Send private message quote this post

The Pro has more ports (HDMI/SD cards) although you can do this via dongles on the Air ,  The M3 is faster than the M2 ,  

 

They are about the same in terms of weight and battery life  

 

Other than that I guess its how much they want the extra screen size.

wellygary
7477 posts

Uber Geek


  #3196425 16-Feb-2024 16:15
Send private message quote this post

Handle9:

 

The 14 inch Macbook Pro is heavy (I'm typing on one now). I wouldn't want to carry one around on public transport etc.

 

 

Apple say the base 14 MB  Pro is 1.55Kg, the 15 MB Air is 1.51kg ... so the extra screen space adds up making it a pretty even comparison 



Handle9
9871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3196427 16-Feb-2024 16:17
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Handle9:

 

The 14 inch Macbook Pro is heavy (I'm typing on one now). I wouldn't want to carry one around on public transport etc.

 

 

Apple say the base 14 MB  Pro is 1.55Kg, the 15 MB Air is 1.51kg ... so the extra screen space adds up making it a pretty even comparison 

 

 

I said they were both heavy. The 13 inch air is a much better device for mobility IMO.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 