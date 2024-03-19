Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
what laptop battery degradation is covered by CGA?
paulchinnz

#312116 19-Mar-2024 07:45
This is about an almost $4k laptop purchased in Oct 2022 from Dell's online store. This is how the battery has been used: because it's mostly (>95%) used docked, it's been configured through Dell's power management software accordingly (the setting is called something like "always connected to power"), the Windows setting for low battery action at 20% is to hibernate (i.e. battery hasn't gone much below 20% while in use) and it doesn't spend more than 24 hours away from being connected to power. 

 

Despite this, 15 months later, it's down to 70% of original battery capacity (based on HWiNFO and also current experience of it compared to when it was new).

 

It'd be interesting to hear views about whether this is normal but at bad end, or abnormally bad i.e. faulty battery.

 

Regardless, the crux of the question: could this be covered by CGA?

CYaBro
  #3207813 19-Mar-2024 07:52
Probably the question is whether it was used mainly for business purposes or not.
Not many people would buy a $4k laptop and dock to use for checking Facebook.
Business use isn’t covered by the CGA.

 
 
 
 

paulchinnz

  #3207818 19-Mar-2024 08:09
Good point. No commercial business involved in purchase or use.

 

It's been exclusively used for personal use.

alasta
  #3207829 19-Mar-2024 08:49
For what it's worth my Macbook Pro purchased exactly two years ago is showing 100% battery health, so something doesn't sound right with your system. 



mentalinc
  #3207836 19-Mar-2024 09:01
  1. Open the Start menu, then search for Command Prompt 
  2. Run Command Prompt in administrator mode 
  3. Type powercfg /batteryreport /output “C:\battery_report.html” and press enter
  4. Navigate to the “C:\battery_report.html” file on your C drive
  5. Click the html link to view the battery report

 

 

 

See if that provides more insight




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3207840 19-Mar-2024 09:08
CYaBro: Probably the question is whether it was used mainly for business purposes or not.
...
Business use isn’t covered by the CGA.

 

The CGA applies to goods and services that are ordinarily used for domestic purposes.

 

In the case of business to business transactions, they must explicitly opt out of the CGA. If that hasn't occurred, the CGA still applies.

RunningMan
  #3208127 19-Mar-2024 18:34
CYaBro: 
Business use isn’t covered by the CGA.

 

That's not actually what the act says, but there is an option to contract out of it for businesses.

 

As for battery, keeping it sitting on power (charging) all the time is about the worst thing possible for it. Being at a high state of charge leads to chemical breakdown of the battery and early failure. I don't know if the power management option you used is supposed to mitigate this by keeping the charge lower, but something to consider.

 

This is about EV batteries, but same concept

 

RunningMan
  #3208157 19-Mar-2024 20:03
Hmm, embedded video got lost.

 



paulchinnz

  #3208163 19-Mar-2024 20:22
Thanks @runningman, yes have have owned an EV since 2016, there is something different about laptop batteries. This laptop isn't the first Dell in my family to be largely connected to power - the previous one still has >80% battery after ~6 years. 

 

 

 

@mentalinc that batteryreport is cool. I've plotted the output below.

 

 

 

