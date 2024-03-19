paulchinnz

This is about an almost $4k laptop purchased in Oct 2022 from Dell's online store. This is how the battery has been used: because it's mostly (>95%) used docked, it's been configured through Dell's power management software accordingly (the setting is called something like "always connected to power"), the Windows setting for low battery action at 20% is to hibernate (i.e. battery hasn't gone much below 20% while in use) and it doesn't spend more than 24 hours away from being connected to power.

Despite this, 15 months later, it's down to 70% of original battery capacity (based on HWiNFO and also current experience of it compared to when it was new).

It'd be interesting to hear views about whether this is normal but at bad end, or abnormally bad i.e. faulty battery.

Regardless, the crux of the question: could this be covered by CGA?