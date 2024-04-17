Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersAlternative for AF ISO Clene wipes - laptop
StevieT

702 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312450 17-Apr-2024 15:37
Send private message

Had two lots of https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/af-iso-clene-anti-bacterial-hard-surface-cleaning-wipes-tub-of-100/6919796 sent out to me. Absolutely useless.

 

"The screen cleaner wipes are okay [https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/af-screen-clene-anti-static-cleaning-wipes-tub-of-100/6919800], but the surface wipes I got sent barely have any moisture to them. It’s like I am rubbing paper on my laptop hoping for something to happen (not a lot is actually achieved)."

 

Suggestions for alternatives?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
StevieT

702 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219602 17-Apr-2024 16:11
Send private message

Gonna try these

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Qazzy03
444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219646 17-Apr-2024 19:35
Send private message

No joke, but clean water and 2 micro fibre cloths / towels is what I use. 

 

Glasses cloth that is a bit damp, gentle circles for required area and micro fibre to dry. 

lxsw20
3504 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3219652 17-Apr-2024 20:08
Send private message

Qazzy03:

 

No joke, but clean water and 2 micro fibre cloths / towels is what I use. 

 

 

 

 

Exactly, you don't need anything fancy.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright