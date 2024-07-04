NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Hi everyone,
A few days ago I purchased a Lenovo laptop from the Lenovo New Zealand website but realized I should have asked for some advice beforehand. I was wondering if it's safe and reliable to purchase from their official New Zealand company store. The website I'm referring to is: [https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/d/gaming-laptops/]
Has anyone had experience buying directly from Lenovo's New Zealand store? How was the overall experience, including customer service and delivery times? Additionally, will they be required to comply with the Consumer Guarantees Act for New Zealand customers?
I appreciate any insights.
Thanks in advance!