For Lenovo laptops, is it safe to buy from their official New Zealand company store? Will they comply with the Consumer Guarantees Act for New Zealand customers?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

106 posts

Master Geek


#315341 4-Jul-2024 23:47
Hi everyone,


A few days ago I purchased a Lenovo laptop from the Lenovo New Zealand website but realized I should have asked for some advice beforehand. I was wondering if it's safe and reliable to purchase from their official New Zealand company store. The website I'm referring to is: [https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/d/gaming-laptops/]


Has anyone had experience buying directly from Lenovo's New Zealand store? How was the overall experience, including customer service and delivery times? Additionally, will they be required to comply with the Consumer Guarantees Act for New Zealand customers?


I appreciate any insights.


Thanks in advance!

Shoes2468
784 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3256462 5-Jul-2024 00:01
Had no problems when I ordered a laptop for my son's high school work. Arrived on time and has been a good device thus far (6 months). Can't comment on the CGA.

 
 
 
 

Scott3
3887 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3256463 5-Jul-2024 00:06
We recently purchased a yoga 7i (custom configuration) arrived in 7 days. (I think they quoted 14). We did it through the Educational store.

Never really considered the CGA, but assume it would apply.

The laptop we ordered came with 1 year onsite service (and I paid $70 extra to upgrade this to two years).


Have a work Lenovo laptop which arrived with a handful of dead pixels (3840x2400 screen), along with an issue with streaking when both the dedicated and integrated graphics were disabled (or in the BIOS), which required a screen & motherboard replacement. The service was great. Having onsite service is fairly essential for a mobile workstation work laptop in a business (we have a spare, but it really, really struggles with AutoCAD). We brought that one from just laptops and I picked up from their physical premises, but it came with 3 years onsite support.


Only other issue I had was issues hitting thermal limits with my i9 CPU. Ultimately swapped whatever thermal paste the tech put in for PTM 7950, and am very satisfied now.

My workstation can't charge on USB C, unlike my dell mobile workstation from my prior employer, but this is not a dealbreaker for me.

NglButiLoveTechnolog

106 posts

Master Geek


#3256464 5-Jul-2024 00:06
Thanks for coming by and sharing your experience 😀 . That's great to hear everything went well with your purchase from the Lenovo New Zealand website. It gives me a lot of reassurance and relief. I'm just waiting on someone to comment on the CGA part.



NglButiLoveTechnolog

106 posts

Master Geek


  #3256465 5-Jul-2024 00:12
Scott3:

 

Thanks for sharing your experience with the Yoga 7i and your work laptop. It's reassuring to hear that your custom configuration arrived earlier than expected and that the service has been great, especially with the onsite support.

 

I appreciate the details about your experience with the dead pixels and the motherboard replacement. It's good to know that the onsite service is essential for a mobile workstation in a business setting. I'll definitely keep that in mind.

 

Regarding the thermal limits with the i9 CPU, it's helpful to hear that switching to PTM 7950 thermal paste resolved the issue for you. I'll consider that if I encounter similar problems. But if you don't mind, may I ask how did you realize your screen had dead pixels with your screen? I dont need info about the motherboard since I know that Motherboard failures is shown when the laptop doesn’t power on despite replacing the battery and performing other troubleshoots. Also, can I ask did changing the thermal paste void your warranty? Im surprise you went with the  PTM 7950 thermal paste as people usually go with Noctua or Thermal Grizzly.

gehenna
8422 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3256516 5-Jul-2024 08:49
This information is available on their website: 

 

11.1) Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or limits any statutory rights available to you under legislation, including Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 which cannot be excluded, restricted or modified by contract, and must in all cases be read subject to those statutory provisions.

 

https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/legal/new-products-and-warranty-services/ 

Scott3
3887 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3256530 5-Jul-2024 09:51
NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

Thanks for sharing your experience with the Yoga 7i and your work laptop. It's reassuring to hear that your custom configuration arrived earlier than expected and that the service has been great, especially with the onsite support.

 

I appreciate the details about your experience with the dead pixels and the motherboard replacement. It's good to know that the onsite service is essential for a mobile workstation in a business setting. I'll definitely keep that in mind.

 

Regarding the thermal limits with the i9 CPU, it's helpful to hear that switching to PTM 7950 thermal paste resolved the issue for you. I'll consider that if I encounter similar problems. But if you don't mind, may I ask how did you realize your screen had dead pixels with your screen? I dont need info about the motherboard since I know that Motherboard failures is shown when the laptop doesn’t power on despite replacing the battery and performing other troubleshoots. Also, can I ask did changing the thermal paste void your warranty? Im surprise you went with the  PTM 7950 thermal paste as people usually go with Noctua or Thermal Grizzly.

 



Regarding the dead pixels, I was working in autocad, and noticed a spec on my drawing (happens sometimes), and I kept trying to select it, and delete it, until I worked out it was a screen defect. Took me a few days of ownership to notice.

PTM 9750 is not a thermal paste. It is a sheet of phase change material ~25 microns thick. Manufactured by Honeywell for industrial applications (so not available via normal retail channels), but loved by reddit to use in computing applications. 

 

The reality is that I wasn't getting the performance I needed to do my job from of my brand new $4k+ work laptop, and the advice I got was that i9 processors hitting thermal limits hard was the norm for most laptops, so little point doing a support claim. So I was willing to do go to the lengths of opening my then ~3 week old work laptop to do this work, basically regardless of the risk. I haven't looked into Lenovo specifically, but as a general rule with user mods, warranties continue to cover anything that wasn't broken by the mod.

