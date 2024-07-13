Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
External DVD player for Windows 11
#315412 13-Jul-2024 16:29
Does anyone have any recommendations for an external DVD player for a laptop running Windows 11 please?

  #3259190 13-Jul-2024 16:31
You mean external DVD drive? i assume you wish to read/write DVD/CD's

 

Anything USB2 should be fine for it

 

 

 

we brought these for work:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVWASU0603/ASUS-SDRW-08D2S-U-Lite-8x-DVD-RW-USB-External-Opti 

 
 
 
 

  #3259192 13-Jul-2024 16:55
any usb-dvdrw will do the trick

 

 




  #3259196 13-Jul-2024 17:51
When I couldn't find my LG one around the house, I bought this off trademe to read some discs that had something on it that I needed - it works fine.




