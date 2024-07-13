Does anyone have any recommendations for an external DVD player for a laptop running Windows 11 please?
You mean external DVD drive? i assume you wish to read/write DVD/CD's
Anything USB2 should be fine for it
we brought these for work:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVWASU0603/ASUS-SDRW-08D2S-U-Lite-8x-DVD-RW-USB-External-Opti
any usb-dvdrw will do the trick
When I couldn't find my LG one around the house, I bought this off trademe to read some discs that had something on it that I needed - it works fine.