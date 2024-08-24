Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
In case this is useful for others, a friend of mine recently ran into this problem when their laptop was plugged into a dock but not when it was plugged directly into the power adapter.  A USB-C diagnostic adapter showed that the dock was indicating the power available was 10W less than what the adapter was advertising, that presumably being the amount reserved for use by the dock.  So the fix, other than turning off the warning in the BIOS, was to use a power adapter that provided at least 10W more than required in order to power both the dock and the laptop.

The majority are the same.

It's caught company product buyers who read the input sticker and not the manual out often.

Targus 130w. 130 in, 100 out. Dell 130w. 130 in, 65 out. TB, 180 in, 130 out Non dell devices 90.

Hp tb, 120 in, 100 out (or less)

And that changes for mobile workstations to need dual input, or the manual states also use provided adaptors.

Essentially if it needs more than 65w out the box, shopping is needed.

 
 
 
 

Dell workstations if you plug in a 65w power supply into a workstation that requires a 90w the same thing will happen a warning will popup and if you click continue the CPU will not go over 1Ghz

 

End user will ask why is PC sooooo slow and when you check task manager check CPU you can see the issue

With the magic of usb-c cables, sometimes you just need to use the correct type of usb-c cable.

