Carelessly spillt a glass of water on my Surface Laptop Go 2

(this is the closest link I can find https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/d/surface-laptop-go-2-essentials-bundle/8rpj1ck09v7t?activetab=pivot:overviewtab )

and it worked for a bit but then powered off and won't charge.

Took it in for service and was advised these are not repairable. Have to send to Microsoft and they replace with a refurb that will cost me $800.

Given I can get a new Surface Pro 7+ for $1150

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TABMST720525621/Microsoft-Surface-Pro-7-Business---Platinum-256GB

Might as well spend the $300 extra and get this. It doesn't have a keyboard with the Go does but I have a new Surface Pro 4 keyboard still unboxed I can use. The Windows machine is only a secondary machine for me. My primary Windows is a desktop and my primary mobile are Chromebooks.

What do folks think? Is the Surface repairable at all or Microsoft can't be bothered?