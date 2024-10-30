TL;DR: Clickbait title, but 100% accurate as Switch mode power supplies (cellphone chargers, laptop chargers etc) leak AC voltage at very low amps.

Not even our electricians knew about this so thought I'd enlighten you all too.



Backstory: After putting up with getting constantly shocked at work for years when using my Mac and brushing against any loose USB cables I pulled out the multimeter to investigate.

To my surprise I measured a (fluctuating) ~110V AC with one probe on the laptop chassis and the other on the tip of a USB cable from a seperate charger.

I tested many different adaptors all over the building, and discovered it's AC to DC adaptors that don't utilise an earth connection (so 2 pronged plug) have an AC potential from the charging adaptor.

It's undetectable when using 2 x earthed adaptors, low voltage with 1 earthed, one not and highest with 2 unearthed adaptors (think Macbook 95W USBC white brick).



Black usbc cable on left is from a Lenovo usbc docking monitor the other is from a 5V Samsung usb charger.

There is an 81 volt AC differential between the two connectors.

Called up the electricians who originally misidentified the culprit as faulty power distribution boards but after more testing and a few phone call they realised it's by design.

As I'm never one to just leave something as 'it is what it is' I kept digging and came across a few articles online, but this one stuck out as the most eloquently written and explains it perfectly at least to myself as a layman.

https://enclydion.blogspot.com/2012/04/my-laptop-bit-me-shocking-truth.html

Anyway, there's no point to this post except to make people aware and (unlike me) you can avoid an electricians callout fee if you keep being electrocuted by chargers in your office.