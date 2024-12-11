elpenguino:

I have got too many USB devices for my laptop to handle so I've been looking at docks.

HP says my laptop is compatible with a particular HP Thunderbolt 2 dock but I imagine my chances of getting hold of the exact one are small. In any case, that recommended dock only has 2x USB 2.0 and I would like more.

I see I can get a 2nd hand HP TB 3 dock for a reasonable price but what is the compatibility like? I dont need to run external monitors - I just want the dock to serve me some USB ports and maybe do power pass through as well.

Q. Is a laptop made for a TB2 dock likely to work with a TB3 dock?

Q. Some docks are sold without PSUs and it looks like many docks take 19 volts similar to a laptop. Are these likely to work with 'any old 19v laptop PSU I have lying around?