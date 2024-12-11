elpenguino:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Docks, Thunderbolt and 19 volt power supplies
I have got too many USB devices for my laptop to handle so I've been looking at docks.

 

HP says my laptop is compatible with a particular HP Thunderbolt 2 dock but I imagine my chances of getting hold of the exact one are small. In any case, that recommended dock only has 2x USB 2.0 and I would like more.

 

 

 

I see I can get a 2nd hand HP TB 3 dock for a reasonable price but what is the compatibility like? I dont need to run external monitors - I just want the dock to serve me some USB ports and maybe do power pass through as well.

 

 

 

Q. Is a laptop made for a TB2 dock likely to work with a TB3 dock? 

 

Q. Some docks are sold without PSUs and it looks like many docks take 19 volts similar to a laptop. Are these likely to work with 'any old 19v laptop PSU I have lying around?

 

 




What model is the laptop?  Pretty sure we do not have any of these old docks in our electronic junkyard, but I'll check.




It's a HP x360 1040 G8, compatible with HP Thunderbolt 120W Dock G2 6HP48AA - but that dock only has 2 USB ports.

 

 




Okie doke.  The model was helpful.

 

Your charging is via USB-C and the laptop supports ThunderBolt 4.  If you are only wanting passthrough charging and extra USB ports, basically any USB-C dock option that supports power passthrough will do the trick so you just use your existing USB-C power supply.

 

Examples:
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/docking-stations/listing/5059459327
Buy the Vention TOJHB USB-C to HDMI/USB 3.0x3/SD/TF/PD Docking Station Gray 0... ( TOJHB ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

Does this make sense and answer your question?




Thanks, thats very helpful.

 

And for my curiosity, what about docks which are not USB-C power in but rather 19V.

 

Like this one (TB3 and 4 x USB 2.0 ) - https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/docking-stations/listing/5051331824

 

Assuming I had the right power supply for this, would this be compatible?




Yes, that dock should work fine.  It looks to be on the supported list for that laptop.  If I recall correctly we had some reliability issues with those 'candybar' shaped HP docks, so upgrading its firmware is encouraged.

 

Consider this option as well which includes the power supply: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/docking-stations/listing/5053516969




Dynamic:

 

Consider this option as well which includes the power supply: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/docking-stations/listing/5053516969

 

 

Probably not an issue for the OP but we ripped out over 100 of these and replaced with G4 for the following reasons

 

  • Entire top of the dock is a power button, everyone put shit on it and the laptop went to sleep when the button was "pushed"
  • Constant firmware updates however 1.0.71.1 appears to be stable now
  • laptop would not wake up from sleep when pressing power button, had to open lid and press power
  • lots of people now want three screens, the G4 has 2x DisplayPort and 1x HDMI which is more valuable than 2x DisplayPort and 1x VGA

Also, you are on a G8 so you are okay, but earlier g5/g6/g7 would require you to "Authorize" the dock which required admin rights, again BFD in a home environment

 

 




Thanks for the tips @nztim - but yes, I have discounted the linked G2 dock as it has too few USB ports. I've pulled the pin on one of the G3 'candy bar' types I linked to - found one with PSU and cable(s) for $50.

 

I don't plan on using external monitors but if the thing works out I'll try it on my work laptop for WFH peripherals.

 

 

 

Authorising laptops for the dock must be a PITA especially if it is for each and every dock in a hot desk environment.

 

 




elpenguino:

 

Authorising laptops for the dock must be a PITA especially if it is for each and every dock in a hot desk environment.

 

 

Huge PITA! this problem went away G8 onwards




