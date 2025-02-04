MacGraphics

Hi,

I have a 3 year old Acer TravelMate / B laptop that I use for work. I have to display Powerpoint presentations in person via HDMI to a display and on Zooms. I don't use it for anything else.

The storage is 99% full, but I have deleted all my old stuff, archived everything I don't need day-to-day and deleted everything I can think of. I used Tree Size to identify large files.

When I first bought the laptop I could store about 30+ powerpoints and media files in C:/

I tried to download some updated ppts from my boss and could only fit 4 (of comparable file size to previous ones).

Am I missing something?

Current specs:

Acer TravelMate B118-M

Windows 10 Pro Education

Processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) N4020 CPU @ 1.10GHz

Memory: 4GB

Hard Drive: 58.24GB SanDisk DA4064 (EMMC)

I know it's a small HD and memory but I really do only need it to display a presentation, no bells or whistles. Do I need to upgrade?

Thanks for your help