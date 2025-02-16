I would like some suggestions on a replacement of my current laptop.

My current laptop is: 14" Lenovo Yoga 7-14ITL5. This has Processor i7-1165G7, 1x16GB DDR4 3200, 1 TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

My current laptop has a couple of hairline cracks on the screen so I expect its life is limited even through there's barely noticeable. It would be nice if there is something I can do in the short term but I can't rely on it for a long term solution. I'm not expecting any warranty cover as I may have dropped it a couple of time (short distance, onto carpet).

It struggled running Foundry twice, once using an electron app, and once using Chrome using a second screen (720p TV). I play Pathfinder in a bar and provide a player map using a TV lying flat on the table. Foundry has the following recommended specification (but only for running once): dedicated GPU which supports WebGL 2.0, 16GB RAM, 1920x1080 or higher resolution, Chrome or a Chromium-based browser.

The struggle I had related to graphics on the second screen. There is no documented requirements for this set-up. It also struggles when using other browser tabs; I've found that I'm better using my iPad for any other web pages I need to access.

My home desktop is a Mac mini, and I would prefer to continue to have a Windows laptop as there are a couple of utilities I use which are not compatible with the Mac.

USP power is nice for connecting with my 32" screen via a Dock.

A slightly larger screen would be nice. The weight of my current laptop is nice (1485g) but I'm usually carrying other things so weight is less of a constraint. I generally don't take it with me on holiday. I expect 17" to be too big.

Touch screen is not a requirement. This is based on how seldom I used it with the current laptop.

I'm expect to pay more than the $2600 (ouch!) I paid for my current laptop 2 year ago.

What can you suggest I check out?

What other information can I add to help with suggestions? I don't spend much time PC gaming or I would be more up-to-date with the options.