Laptop selection for Engineer
KevlarCoated

Geek


#319154 28-Mar-2025 08:16
Hi, 

 

Im an electronics engineer and I do a lot of freelance work and my old Thinkpad doesnt really cut it anymore (battery life is terrible, its slow and most annoyingly it after about minutes wiht another screen plugged in it just disappears.) So it's time for a new toy.

 

The most limiting factor for my choice is I need to be able to run Altium Designer which requires windows and apparently runs poorly in parallels on a Mac. Other than that I will be running things like office, python scripts, and browsing the web so nothing to heavy. If I need to get into doing anything really heavy in Altium/KiCAD/Cadence or 3D CAD I will just buy a desktop which is basically to say I need to be able to run most of this CAD software but it's fine if it's a bit slow.

 

I also dont want a desktop replacement laptop, I had a Lenovo P50 in my old job and they are just too heavy to carry round, specially flying so I'm looking for something more portable. I also want something that will be reliable. So Im really looking for portability, reliability/build quality and power 

 

Laptops I have in mind

 

HP Elitebook 840 G11 
Seems to be decent specs, good reputation for build quality, decent warranty, easily upgradeable. 
I've also read some complaints about it having significantly less battery life in some configurations than spec'd. Also some complaints about the screen colours on the 300nit screen
It's unclear what the real differences between the 840 and the 640 are, is it worth spending the extra on the 840?
No one seems to stock them, I'd really like to be able to have a look at one and pick it up but I cant seem to find anyone that stocks any spec level on them. (Does anyone know anywhere in Auckland that stocks them that will let you have a look at them?)
There's a wide range of build options that are hard to discern, the differences between, Im thinking the A19NFPA and upgrading it to 2TB and 64GB after market. Are there any specific build options that people recommend?

 

Lenovo ThinkPad X9-14
Good specs, good reputation for build quality, nice screen
A lot of internet comments on it not being a "real" thinkpad, so maybe the quality isn't what one would expect from a thinkpad
RAM cant be upgraded so I would be stuck with only 32GB

 

Dell
Are there any dell business laptops I should be considering?

 

 

 

I will be paying this with own money so price is absolutely a factor but both the above options come in around the same price so it's not a huge differentiator.

 

Are there other options I should be considering?
Will I really regret not having dedicated graphics?
Can anyone comment on their experiences with the Elitebook 840/640 and or the Thinkpad?

 

Thanks

heavenlywild
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3358092 28-Mar-2025 08:53
Why not the ThinkPad X1 carbon gen 13 that's just been released on Lenovo NZ? 

 

I have had the X1 gen 10 and 12... both amazing devices for work.

 

The gen 13 comes with Arc graphics which gives it a massive performance boost over the Iris graphics.




nztim
Uber Geek

  #3358094 28-Mar-2025 09:04
Elibook 840 has 3-year warranty, usually has vPro and a few other goodies

 

I guess you need to weigh up if those things are of value to you




KevlarCoated

Geek


  #3358095 28-Mar-2025 09:10
heavenlywild:

 

Why not the ThinkPad X1 carbon gen 13 that's just been released on Lenovo NZ? 

 

I have had the X1 gen 10 and 12... both amazing devices for work.

 

The gen 13 comes with Arc graphics which gives it a massive performance boost over the Iris graphics.

 

 

I hadn't seen the Gen 13, it does look nice. It does come to about $1000 more expensive.

 

It does look like the Arc graphics could potentially be a massive improvement so it may be a worth while upgrade. Definitely an option to consider, specially if Lenovo does any sort of sale on it.

 

Thanks



nitro
Ultimate Geek


  #3358101 28-Mar-2025 09:22
perhaps look at the hp zbook fury range? with a docking station to connect to a couple of monitors and other peripherals, pretty much a desktop replacement.

Lias
Uber Geek

  #3358123 28-Mar-2025 09:42
In general, Elitebooks and Z-Books are my goto choices. 

 

KevlarCoated:

 

Will I really regret not having dedicated graphics?

 

 

CAD and CAD-like software are one of the few use cases where you really do want a discrete GPU. Can you survive without one? Yes.. Will you enjoy the experience? Probably not.

 

It absolutely will cost you more, but I'd seriously consider one of the lower end Z-Books with a discrete GPU. You could also consider a refurbished ex lease one to bring down the cost. 




Scott3
Uber Geek

  #3358129 28-Mar-2025 10:00
At my last job I was issued a dell precision which had dedicated ISV certified graphics, i9 processer, 64GB ram and was in a highly portable form factor. Could be an option.

That said, my current Lenovo P16v is dramatically more powerful, but solidly a desktop replacement size.



Just disable the dedicated graphics in your current machine and see how the user experience changes for the type of work you do.

 

 

 

Note that many of these engineering software vendors insist you have workstation (ISV certified) graphics, to get them to take your support tickets seriously, so for my use it is essential.

Scott3
Uber Geek

  #3358190 28-Mar-2025 11:07
On the Dells, the one I had at my last employer was an dell XPS chassis, but with dell precision guts inside it... Was keen to go dell again, but worked out too expensive when I was shopping for my current work laptop. ~$2k more for comparable specs than the Lenovo I am running atm.

 
 
 
 

Gordy7
Uber Geek

  #3358213 28-Mar-2025 12:16
HP Elitebook 840 G11 has a 14" screen.

 

I have just looked for a similar laptop for my electronic interests and selected this: HP EliteBook 660 G11 with a 16" screen.

 

Waiting for mine to arrive from elive.

 

https://www.elive.co.nz/product/hp-elitebook-660-g11-16-inch-laptop-a3nw9pa




Gordy

 

heavenlywild
Uber Geek

  #3358232 28-Mar-2025 13:54
KevlarCoated:

 

heavenlywild:

 

Why not the ThinkPad X1 carbon gen 13 that's just been released on Lenovo NZ? 

 

I have had the X1 gen 10 and 12... both amazing devices for work.

 

The gen 13 comes with Arc graphics which gives it a massive performance boost over the Iris graphics.

 

 

I hadn't seen the Gen 13, it does look nice. It does come to about $1000 more expensive.

 

It does look like the Arc graphics could potentially be a massive improvement so it may be a worth while upgrade. Definitely an option to consider, specially if Lenovo does any sort of sale on it.

 

Thanks

 

 

Get a quote from the chat and they will cut about $1k off retail. You just have to prompt them for a better price. 




KevlarCoated

Geek


  #3358593 29-Mar-2025 15:50
Thanks everyone,

 

In terms of the CAD work it's not going to be 3D CAD, I think altium might support acceleration in it's 3D view but that would be less than 5% of my time using the software and Id probably be at most using the software 50% of the time, also KiCAD doesnt support acceleration at all so I'm probably not really going to be a big issue. If (and I do mean IF, I have no current plans for it) I end up needing to do more the occasional 3D mechanical CAD work I will just buy a desktop. I really hated having to carry round a big laptop, and the power supplies on those laptops also add significant bulk. 

 

Im definitely liking the look of the X1 Carbon gen13, not sure if it's a better option than a elitebook 640/840, still weighing that up in my head. 
I'll see what kind of offer Lenovo will make me

 

Thanks

dpf81nz
Master Geek


  #3358639 29-Mar-2025 22:32
in my 15 years of procuring and supporting laptops for business use, you cant really go wrong with HP Elitebooks

Ragnor
Uber Geek

  #3358647 30-Mar-2025 00:33
 A shame framework 13 and 16 still aren't officially available here yet

