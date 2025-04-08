Awe,

I got the above laptop for free. The reason the previous owner got rid of it was because it freezes when on battery. When plugged in and on AC, it works a charm as it is supposed to. When removing the power plug from the laptop, it will work for a bit longer ("a bit" in this case = any given period of time less than 30mins in my experience). It will also work for a bit when switching the laptop on when no power supply is connected. Everything just freezes up. The only way to get it started again is long press the start button to switch it off and then switch it back on.

Initially, the battery drain was somewhat high and it lost power like crazy overnight, but it is now kinda acceptable after I switched off fastboot and that powerbank feature when it hibernates or shut down. The battery is still fine for use (unless it is the problem, but I need to eliminate all other possible issues before considering a new battery.

I opened it up, cleaned it our and looked for obvious damage which my untrained eye didn't spot. The one connector of the AX201 Dual Band WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 M.2 wireless adapter is broken (Wifi still works though)

I got it back together again with no spares left.

Software wise, I reset the laptop and installed a fresh version of Windows 11. I updated the BIOS to the latest. Apparently the laptop updated it's own firmware (which I didn't know laptops had). I used system diagnostices to look for errors - nothing. I also use HP PC Hardware Diagnostics tool to do tests and check for outdated drivers - nothing.

Can anyone help please?

Thanks in advance