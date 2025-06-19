Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLaptops and mobile computersAny options to get a portable Monitor with only USB-C ports to work with HDMI or mini Displyaport output?
OldGeek

#319964 19-Jun-2025 13:25
My daughter has bought a portable monitor, thinking it would connect to the USB-C port on her laptop:

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/monitors/lenovo-thinkvision-m15-15.6-fhd-portable-monitor-1920x1080-60hz-6ms-ips-panel.html

 

It does not work.  Her laptop is an Acer Predator about 5 years old and I cannot find any option to activate monitor output through the single USB-C port (that sits right next to the HDMI port).  The monitor comes with a male USB-C to male USB-C cable.  The monitor does power up but then goes into standby mode, presumably because it cannot find a video feed.

 

All the adaptors I can find assume that data is travelling from the USB-C port to the HDMI port.  I need the reverse - output from an HDMI port is fed to the USB-C port on the monitor.

 

Is there any way to do this?




kiwifidget
  #3385543 19-Jun-2025 13:58
Doesnt that monitor require connection to 2 USB-C ports? One for video and one for power?




nztim
  #3385545 19-Jun-2025 14:19
The laptop powers these from the USB-C only a single cable is needed, but video out from a USB port requires a generation 8 intel (or the equivalent AMD) chipset to work 

 

Going from HDMI to USB-C adapters are out there but are expensive as they have to decode the HDMI signal and encode it into USB-C which is something done by the CPU in a more modern laptop

 

My suggestion to the OP is if the laptop is 5 years old, it will not support Windows 11 anyway and Windows 10 goes EOL in October, time to replace the laptop

 

 




wellygary
  #3385547 19-Jun-2025 14:44
From the User manual, 

 

Requires: "USB-C Alt-mode display" -  also known as DisplayPort over USB -C

 

https://www.displayport.org/displayport-over-usb-c/

 

As mentioned above its unlikely the laptop will drive this monitor from its USB-C (which is likely not an ALT port)

 

 



OldGeek

  #3385548 19-Jun-2025 14:45
kiwifidget:

 

Doesnt that monitor require connection to 2 USB-C ports? One for video and one for power?



It can operate on 'video' only - so connected to the laptop with nothing on the second USB port.  The monitor powers up but goes into standby mode.




OldGeek

  #3385549 19-Jun-2025 14:47
nztim:

 

The laptop powers these from the USB-C only a single cable is needed, but video out from a USB port requires a generation 8 intel (or the equivalent AMD) chipset to work 

 

Going from HDMI to USB-C adapters are out there but are expensive as they have to decode the HDMI signal and encode it into USB-C which is something done by the CPU in a more modern laptop

 

My suggestion to the OP is if the laptop is 5 years old, it will not support Windows 11 anyway and Windows 10 goes EOL in October, time to replace the laptop

 

The laptop is running Windows 11.  Thanks for the feedback.




nztim
  #3385568 19-Jun-2025 15:23
OldGeek:

 

The laptop is running Windows 11.  Thanks for the feedback.

 

 

What Generation is the processor? can be collected from "system information"

 

 




Asteros
  #3385587 19-Jun-2025 17:40
The lack of usbc DisplayPort is probably the reason it’s not working for your laptop. I can connect my iPhone to my desktop screen via usb c and I have just seen it has DisplayPort.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

OldGeek

  #3385588 19-Jun-2025 17:43
nztim:

 

What Generation is the processor? can be collected from "system information"

 

Intel Core I7-9750




Jase2985
  #3385592 19-Jun-2025 19:03
Model number of the laptop please

 

 

 

Does it actually support display out on the USB-C port? as not all USB-C ports are created equal

OldGeek

  #3385598 19-Jun-2025 20:00
Jase2985:

 

Model number of the laptop please

 

 

 

Does it actually support display out on the USB-C port? as not all USB-C ports are created equal

 

Model is pt315-51-781sh

There is no reference to video output capability via the USB-C port, hence the title of this thread.




Asteros
  #3385610 19-Jun-2025 21:28
I believe you could use an HDMI to USB C adapter:

 

Search Amazon AU for Elebase HDMI Male to USBC Female Cable Adapter with USB C Power Cable,HDMI Input to USB Type C 3.1 Output Converter

 

 

OldGeek

  #3385645 20-Jun-2025 08:45
Just to close this out, I have ordered from Amazon AU:

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Lemorele-Adapter-Compatible-Thunderbird-GRAWOOA/dp/B0CWNVBZVJ?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1

 

I could not find an equivalent available in NZ.




Stu

  #3385705 20-Jun-2025 11:04
Please be sure to let us know how it goes, for anyone else who may find themselves in the same boat.




OldGeek

  #3387755 28-Jun-2025 08:55
The Amazon device works perfectly.

 

Note that there are a number of USB-C to HDMI adaptors, but HDMI video output requires an HDMI to USB-C.




SpartanVXL
  #3387773 28-Jun-2025 09:50
Yes they are usually not bi-directional. They are also missing features like VRR because it can’t be translated. I had the fun of looking at these for my nvidia 2000 series that had the virtual link port.

 

And yes many laptops do not have displayport over usbc (alt mode) or if they do, have very low dp version like 1.2 and cannot support higher resolution/refresh or many monitors.

