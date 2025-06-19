My daughter has bought a portable monitor, thinking it would connect to the USB-C port on her laptop:

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/monitors/lenovo-thinkvision-m15-15.6-fhd-portable-monitor-1920x1080-60hz-6ms-ips-panel.html

It does not work. Her laptop is an Acer Predator about 5 years old and I cannot find any option to activate monitor output through the single USB-C port (that sits right next to the HDMI port). The monitor comes with a male USB-C to male USB-C cable. The monitor does power up but then goes into standby mode, presumably because it cannot find a video feed.

All the adaptors I can find assume that data is travelling from the USB-C port to the HDMI port. I need the reverse - output from an HDMI port is fed to the USB-C port on the monitor.

Is there any way to do this?